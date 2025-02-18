GivBux Signs Letter of Intent for $100 Million Capital Infusion for Acquisitions, to Develop International Payment Platform, and Expand Operations into Canada, Mexico, and the UAE

Newport Beach, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) ("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Intelligent Investment Holding LTD (IIH), an investment firm based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for a $100 million capital infusion. The funding will be used for acquisitions, to execute on its international user acquisition strategy, and to accelerate the development of its international payment system in Canada, Mexico and the UAE. Under the terms of the LOI, GivBux and IIH plan to establish a joint venture, with each party sharing 50% of UAE-based revenue generated through the GivBux Payment Platform. The LOI is intended to constitute a binding agreement, which will be detailed in a definitive agreement as GivBux strategically pursues acquisitions to strengthen its assets and market position while enhancing its global transaction efficiency and financial accessibility.

The GivBux Super App is the first mobile wallet that enables users to make purchases, send eGifts, and contribute to their favorite charities automatically while earning cash-back rewards. By expanding into Canada, Mexico, and UAE, GivBux could be positioned to capitalize on the growing e-commerce payment sector and the increasing demand for digital wallets in global markets. The $100 million investment would position GivBux for significant growth, fueling its technological advancements and international expansion into key markets. By securing this strategic partnership with IIH, GivBux intends to strengthen its global footprint, enhancing its payment ecosystem, and laying the groundwork for future investment opportunities and revenue streams. The GivBux Super App is available on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS).

“Securing this LOI for a $100 million capital commitment is a testament to the confidence investors have in the GivBux Super App and its potential to offer businesses and consumers digital payments on a global scale," said Umesh Tim Singh, President of GivBux, Inc. “In addition to several key acquisitions, by expanding into Canada, Mexico, and UAE, we are strategically positioning ourselves with a prestigious partner to capture significant market share in high-growth regions that are rapidly embracing digital payment solutions.”

The e-commerce payment sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by increasing smartphone penetration, internet accessibility, and the global shift toward digital transactions. According to Statista, global retail e-commerce sales are projected to exceed $8 trillion by 2027, a massive increase from $2.3 trillion in 2017. Additionally, the e-commerce payment market size was valued at $57.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $142.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.31%.

GivBux’s plans to expand into Canada, Mexico, and UAE align with these market trends, capitalizing on the increasing demand for seamless cross-border transactions. Canada's mature e-commerce ecosystem, Mexico's rapidly digitizing financial sector, and UAE's status as a global fintech hub make them ideal markets for GivBux’s next growth phase.

GivBux is dedicated to growing its Super App and charitable giving platform while providing secure, intuitive, and efficient payment solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and consumers in emerging markets. The Company aims to reinforce its infrastructure, enhance fraud prevention capabilities, and expand its network of merchants and consumers. The LOI is subject to successful due diligence by both parties.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App constantly evolves and adds new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

