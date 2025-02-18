Epilepsy Drugs Market Research 2025-2033: Marketed Medications/Drugs, Emerging Drugs, Regulations and Reimbursement Policies, Key Players Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epilepsy Drugs Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Epilepsy Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 11.85 billion by 2033 from US$ 7.92 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.57 % from 2025 to 2033. Some of the main reasons driving the market expansion are the increased prevalence of epilepsy globally, notable developments in drug discovery and innovation, greater knowledge of epilepsy and available treatments, rising healthcare costs, and better access to treatment.



The growing prevalence of epilepsy and improvements in treatment research have made the epileptic pharmaceuticals industry a vital sector of the global pharmaceutical market. About 50 million individuals worldwide suffer from epilepsy, which has led to a constant need for novel therapies.

Numerous anti-epileptic medications (AEDs) are available on the market, ranging from more recent, more focused treatments like levetiracetam, lamotrigine, and brivaracetam to more conventional choices like phenytoin, valproate, and carbamazepine. These medications are intended to manage seizures, enhance patients' quality of life, and lower the long-term risks of consequences from epilepsy. The goal of recent advancements in customized medicine is to address each patient's distinct genetic and biological characteristics.



Additionally, the sector is witnessing a surge in interest in cutting-edge therapies such neuromodulation devices, gene therapies, and CBD-based treatments. It is anticipated that these methods will be crucial to the treatment of epilepsy in the future. Large pharmaceutical and biotech businesses are among the market participants making significant investments in R&D to launch next-generation AEDs. Furthermore, improvements in regulations and increased knowledge of neurological conditions are creating a favorable atmosphere for development. Many patients still struggle to control their seizures even with the availability of current medicines, underscoring the continuous need for more innovation in the epileptic medication market.



To create new and better medications to treat epilepsy, pharmaceutical companies are spending money on research and development. Due to these developments, patients now have more options and the market is growing as new medications with improved efficacy, fewer side effects, and an affordable range are introduced. For example, Angelini Pharma declared in May 2023 that it will invest an extra USD 505.5 million and make an upfront payment to JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. in order to develop a novel epilepsy medicine.



Growth Drivers for the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Expanding Product Selection



The pharmaceutical sector has stepped up its research and development efforts in response to the growing awareness of neurological conditions, such as epilepsy. The desire to address unmet medical needs, enhance treatment outcomes, and bring reasonably priced medications and therapy choices for epilepsy is what is driving this increase in R&D investments. Almost 80% of epileptics reside in low- and middle-income nations. As a result, several top pharmaceutical companies are releasing reasonably priced epilepsy medications, which is further fueling the market's expansion.



Positive Regulatory Climate and Growing Consciousness



The market forecast for epilepsy medications is being positively impacted by the growing awareness of epilepsy and its treatment alternatives, as well as the strategic partnership of government agencies. 100% of nations are anticipated to have at least one operational awareness campaign or advocacy program for neurological illnesses by 2031, according to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2022. The market is anticipated to be driven by such initiatives by the well-known organization in the near future. Additionally, November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM) in the United States.



The #RemoveTheFilter social media campaign, started annually by the Epilepsy Foundation, aims to dispel the stigma associated with epilepsy and give hope to individuals who are struggling. The market share of epilepsy medications is also being driven by such awareness initiatives. Furthermore, the relevant regulatory bodies are accelerating the approval of novel medications, which is contributing to the expansion of the market.



Growing Epilepsy Prevalence



One of the most prevalent neurological conditions in the world, epilepsy affects people of all ages. The primary factor propelling the market's expansion is the increasing incidence of epilepsy. Furthermore, a quarter of all newly diagnosed cases of epilepsy are in children, per a Healthline report. Children account for 470,000 of the more than 3 million Americans who suffer from epilepsy. 6.3 out of 1000 instances of epilepsy occur in children. The market demand for epilepsy medications is being boosted by the sharp increase in epilepsy incidence. Furthermore, chances for the development of innovative therapies are presented by the rising incidence of drug-resistant epilepsy, in which patients do not react to standard treatments.



Challenges in the Epilepsy Drugs Market

Lack of Quantity of Antiepileptic Drugs



The market is constrained by a number of problems, despite the fact that epilepsy, seizures, and other chronic illnesses are becoming more common in developing nations. One of the primary factors impeding market expansion is the sharp rise in the scarcity of medical supplies. Due to a shortage of medications in pharmacies, patients are keeping these medications in storage. This has raised the stakes in the global analysis of the pharmaceutical supply chain. In the UK and other places, this terrible illness might get worse. European nations, including Britain, are uncertain about Brexit. Since the United Kingdom has a lower need for epilepsy medications, this ultimately has an impact on the market.



Side Effects of Current Medications



The cognitive and behavioral side effects of many antiepileptic medications (AEDs), including mood swings, memory loss, and trouble focusing, can have a major negative influence on a patient's quality of life. Additionally, long-term usage of these drugs may result in bodily problems like exhaustion, weight gain, and liver damage. For vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, these side effects are especially worrying since they may cause more severe or detrimental reactions. AEDs with enhanced safety profiles that provide efficient seizure control while reducing cognitive, behavioral, and physical adverse effects are therefore continuously needed. For epileptic patients, safer substitutes would improve overall quality of life and treatment compliance.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Eisai Co., Ltd.

UCB Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Abbott Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GSK plc

Novartis AG.

Pfizer Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $11.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Exploring the Disease - Background and Key Insights

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Causes

5.3 Classification of Epilepsies

5.3.1 West Syndrome

5.3.2 Dravet syndrome

5.3.3 Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

5.3.4 Landau-Kleffner syndrome

5.3.5 Epilepsy with continuous spike-and-waves during slow-wave sleep (ECSWS)

5.3.6 CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD)

5.4 Risk Factors

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Diagnosis

5.6.1 Diagnostic Guidelines

5.6.1.1 NICE: Epilepsies in Children, Young People, and Adults (2022)

5.6.1.2 American Family Physician: Diagnostic Evaluation (2017)

5.6.1.3 The French National Authority for Health (HAS): 2020

5.6.1.4 German Society for Neurology (DGN) Guidelines: Diagnostics and Therapy in Neurology (2023)

5.7 Treatment

5.7.1 Antiepileptic Medications (AEDs)

5.7.2 Receptor Blockers

5.7.3 Others

5.7.4 Diet Therapy

5.7.5 Surgery

5.7.5.1 Phase I Evaluation (Noninvasive Tests)

5.7.5.2 Phase II Evaluation (Invasive Mon)

5.7.6 Treatment Algorithm for Medical Condition

5.7.7 Treatment Guidelines

5.7.7.1 American Epilepsy Society

5.7.7.2 American Family Physician - Epilepsy Treatment Options (2017)

5.7.7.3 The International League against Epilepsy (ILAE) Epilepsy Guidelines

5.7.7.4 NICE Guidelines: (2022)

5.7.8 Living and Coping with Epilepsy



6. Global Epilepsy Drugs Market



7. Market Share

7.1 By Drugs Category

7.2 By Seizure types

7.3 By Distribution Channels

7.4 By Countries



8. Drugs Category

8.1 First Generation Drugs

8.2 Second Generation Drugs

8.3 Third Generation Drugs



9. Seizure Types

9.1 Focal Seizures

9.2 Generalized Seizures

9.3 Non-Epileptic Seizures



10. Distribution Channels

10.1 Hospital Pharmacies

10.2 Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

10.3 Online Providers



11. Countries

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherland

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 South Korea

11.3.5 Thailand

11.3.6 Malaysia

11.3.7 Indonesia

11.3.8 Australia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2 UAE

11.5.3 South Africa

11.6 Rest of the World



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Analysis of Marketed Medications/Drugs

14.1 Key Players

14.2 EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals

14.2.1 Description of Drugs

14.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

14.2.3 Clinical Development Process

14.2.4 Safety and Efficacy

14.3 XCOPRI/ONTOZRY(cenobamate) - SK Biopharmaceutical/ Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical

14.4 FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) - UCB/Nippon Shinyaku

14.5 NAYZILAM (midazolam) nasal spray - UCB Pharma

14.6 VALTOCO (diazepam nasal spray) - Neurelis/Aculys Pharma

14.7 ZTALMY (ganaxolone) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals/Ovid Therapeutics/Orion

14.8 BRIVIACT/NUBRIVEO (brivaracetam) - UCB Pharma

14.9 FYCOMPA (perampanel) - Eisai/Catalyst Pharmaceutical

14.10 OXTELLAR XR (oxcarbazepine) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals

14.11 VIMPAT (lacosamide) - UCB Pharma/Daiichi Sankyo



15. Analysis of Emerging Drugs

15.1 Key Cross Competition

15.2 XEN1101 - Xenon Pharmaceuticals

15.2.1 Description of Drug

15.2.2 Clinical Research & Development

15.2.3 Safety and efficacy

15.3 LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film) - Aquestive Therapeutics/Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia)

15.4 Soticlestat (TAK-935) - Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

15.5 COMFYDE (carisbamate) - SK Biopharmaceuticals (SK Life Science)

15.6 BHV-7000 (KB-3061) - Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences

15.7 STACCATO alprazolam (benzodiazepine) - UCB Pharma/Alexza Pharmaceuticals

15.8 NBI-827104 (ACT-709478) - Neurocrine Biosciences/Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

15.9 Ivermectin (EQU-001) - Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals



16. Regulations and Reimbursement Policies



17. Key Players Analysis

