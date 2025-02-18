John Maaske, Triage Staffing CEO, Named to SIA’s Staffing 100 List

OMAHA, NEB., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Maaske, founder and CEO of Triage Staffing, an award-winning healthcare staffing agency based out of Omaha, NE was recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100 list for the third time. The Staffing 100 list celebrates leaders who work to propel the industry forward and create the largest impact within the staffing field.

“I’m honored to be included on the Staffing 100 list, but it’s really a testament to the work that our team does day after day. With our team’s work, Triage has held market share and is well-positioned for the future, despite the current market normalization,” said Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaffing.com).

To encourage growth and increase its industry footprint, Triage acquired RTG Medical in August 2024. This acquisition brought new nursing, radiology and long-term care travelers, recruiters, account managers and support staff to Triage and strengthened Triage’s fulfillment capabilities. RTG’s Managed Service Program also complements Triage’s newly established MSP, Triage Plus, allowing Triage to better serve its clients.

“Our team continues to push to become better in the spirit of serving our clients and healthcare professionals. This grit and determination are some of the special things about Triage that I admire,” said Maaske.

Triage started as a radiology staffing firm in 2006. Since then, the company has grown into a top 15 staffing firm, adding travel nursing jobs, as well as laboratory, cardiopulmonary, rehab therapy and long-term care positions. Triage has offices in Omaha and Cincinnati and is currently recruiting for healthcare recruiter roles in both cities.

About Triage:

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, Rehab Therapy and Long-Term Care professionals in facilities throughout the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placements with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine nine times as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. https://triagestaff.com