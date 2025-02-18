Power Over Ethernet Controller Market to Reach $3.7 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Power Over Ethernet Controller Market by Type (PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controller, PoE Powered Devices (PD) Controller), Power Standard (IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at, IEEE 802.3bt), and Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "power over ethernet controller market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Controller market is growing due to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and smart infrastructure initiatives. This growth is further supported by advancements in network speeds, energy efficiency, and the rising demand for centralized power management. Additionally, the integration of PoE technology in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial automation is driving market expansion. The need for efficient and scalable power solutions is pushing companies to innovate and develop advanced PoE controllers. Moreover, the trend toward smart buildings and smart grids is creating new opportunities for PoE controllers to enhance network deployment, flexibility, and stability.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.7 billion CAGR 11.7%





Segment Highlights

By type, the PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controller segment accounted for a major share in the market in 2023, owing to its ability to efficiently deliver power to multiple devices such as IP cameras, VoIP phones, and wireless access points through a single Ethernet cable, thereby reducing the need for additional power infrastructure and simplifying network installations. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness have made PSE controllers a preferred choice for various applications, driving their significant market share. Furthermore, the growing demand for smart building solutions and the integration of advanced technologies in commercial and industrial sectors have further propelled the adoption of PSE controllers, making them an indispensable component in modern network infrastructures.

By power standard, the IEEE 802.3at segment dominated the Power over Ethernet (PoE) Controller market in 2023, owing to its enhanced power delivery capabilities, which support higher power devices like PTZ cameras and advanced wireless access points. The IEEE 802.3at standard, also known as PoE+, provides up to 30 watts of power per port, making it suitable for a wider range of devices and applications, thus contributing to its dominance in the market. Additionally, the increasing deployment of PoE+ in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and retail has further solidified its position as the leading power standard, catering to the growing need for reliable and efficient power solutions.

By application, the commercial segment dominated the Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of PoE technology in office buildings, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities. The commercial sector benefits from PoE's ability to centralize power management, reduce installation costs, and enhance the flexibility of network deployments, which are critical factors driving its widespread adoption and market leadership. Moreover, the integration of PoE in smart lighting systems, security cameras, and access control systems has significantly improved operational efficiency and energy management in commercial environments, further boosting the demand for PoE solutions.

Regional Outlook

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment dominated the Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry in 2023, owing to the rapid growth of smart city projects, increasing investments in network infrastructure, and the rising adoption of IoT devices across countries like China, Japan, and India. The region's focus on technological advancements and digital transformation initiatives has significantly boosted the demand for PoE solutions, positioning Asia-Pacific as a leading market for PoE technology. Additionally, government initiatives promoting smart infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions have further accelerated the adoption of PoE in the region, making it a hub for innovation and growth in the PoE industry.

Key Players:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc

STMicroelectronics

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Belden Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Kinetic Technologies

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global power over ethernet controller market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In November 2023, Kinetic Technologieslaunched KTA1136, a cutting-edge single-chip solution designed for 13W PoE Powered Devices(PD). This advanced solution enhances performance while reducing overall cost and size, making it a game-changer in the PoE market.

In October 2024, Microchip hasintroduced the PD77020 PoE PSE Controller and PD77728 PoE PSE Manager, offering an IEEE 802.3bt-compliantsolution. Supporting 4 to 48 ports with up to 90W per port, this highly integrated design focuses on power efficiency and surge protection, addressing scalable power needsin modern networking environments.

In November 2022, Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) has unveiled the first Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Power Device (PD)solutions. These innovations enhance smart buildings, factory automation, and edge applications with real-time power management, low standby power, telemetry, and simplified installation for efficient last-mile connectivity.

Key Segments:

By Type

PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controller

PoE Powered Devices (PD) Controller

By Power Standard

IEEE 802.3af

IEEE 802.3at

IEEE 802.3bt

By Applications

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

