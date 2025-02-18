Drucker School Pilots Innovative Food Industry Program

Claremont, California, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University is launching Finding the Future in Food (FFF) as a pilot program, exploring opportunities in the evolving food industry. This initiative provides students with an immersive experience in food business innovation, consumer trends, and market development, bridging academic insights with real-world industry challenges.

The pilot program, which runs from December 2024 to May 2025, is designed for Drucker and Claremont Graduate University (CGU) students and welcomes international participants from the Japanese company Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., fostering a cross-cultural exchange of insights and best practices in food business strategy. Due to strong industry interest and early engagement, a second cohort of the pilot program is scheduled to run from July 2025 to December 2025, further expanding opportunities for students and industry partners to collaborate.

Why FFF? Exploring Drucker’s Strategic Vision

The Drucker School sees the Finding the Future in Food pilot program as a key initiative in expanding its business education offerings within a rapidly growing global industry. The food sector is at a critical transformation point, with shifting consumer demands, sustainability concerns, and advancements in food technology reshaping the way food businesses operate. By piloting this program, Drucker aims to prepare students with the strategic, analytical, and entrepreneurial skills necessary to lead and innovate in this evolving industry.

This initiative aligns with Drucker’s commitment to experiential learning, industry collaboration, and interdisciplinary education, leveraging its strengths in business strategy, leadership, and global market insights. Following the pilot, the school will evaluate its impact based on student engagement, industry partnerships, and program outcomes, with the goal of expanding FFF into a larger initiative.

Hands-On Learning and Industry Engagement

Students will engage in real-world explorations of Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and Orange County food markets, conducting three targeted industry projects to analyze market gaps, consumer behavior, and industry disruptions. Through these experiences, they will gain firsthand insights from established brands, innovative startups, and key culinary leaders.

Program Highlights:

Field visits to key food hubs, including Little Tokyo, Downtown LA, and emerging culinary districts.

Engagement with industry leaders, including In-N-Out, Panda Inn, and Maciel’s (Highland Park).

Structured mentorship from Drucker faculty and food industry professionals.

Opportunities for Drucker and CGU students to serve as academic collaborators, strengthening leadership and analytical skills.

Integration with additional Drucker courses, reinforcing business strategy and innovation.

A Fusion of Business, Culture, and Community

Beyond business strategy, the FFF pilot program fosters cultural immersion, allowing students to explore regional food traditions, industry shifts, and community-driven entrepreneurship. Drucker faculty and staff will guide students in discovering key dining, retail, and entertainment experiences, enhancing their understanding of the local and international food landscape.

Program Leadership

The Finding the Future in Food pilot program is facilitated by Dr. Hideki Yamawaki, Ito Chair of International Business and Professor of Management at the Drucker School. With a distinguished background in global business strategy, international market expansion, and corporate innovation, Dr. Yamawaki brings unparalleled expertise to the program. His work has shaped strategic approaches for multinational corporations, and his leadership in this initiative provides students with deep insights into the forces shaping the future of the food industry.

A Vision for the Future

"The Finding the Future in Food pilot program reflects Drucker’s commitment to innovative, experiential learning and responding to emerging industry trends," said Dr. Hideki Yamawaki. "Through this initiative, we are providing students with a real-world business education that blends entrepreneurial strategy with cultural and consumer insights, preparing them to lead in a rapidly evolving global food industry."

For more information about Finding the Future in Food, please contact:

Media Contact:

Matt Alex

matthew.alex@cgu.edu

About the Drucker School

The Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University develops forward-thinking leaders who drive innovation and impact. With a strong foundation in business strategy, entrepreneurship, and responsible leadership, the school prepares students to navigate complex industries and shape the future of global business.