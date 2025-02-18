AutoScheduler.AI Hosts LinkedIn Live Event on Cutting Through the AI Buzzwords

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces a LinkedIn Live Event on Cutting Through the AI Buzzwords. As AI is everywhere in supply chain conversations, companies have trouble discerning whether it is right for their business.

“Between ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Machine Learning, and ‘Proprietary Algorithms’ supply chain executives are getting lost in all the verbiage and having a hard time determining what is real and what isn’t,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “In this event, I will provide a straight-talking session on what AI actually does in supply chain operations, whether in warehousing, transportation, procurement, or other, and help companies see where the real business value is.”

Date of Event: February 27, 2025

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

The AutoScheduler LinkedIn Live Event: Cutting Through the AI Buzzwords will cover

What AI Actually Is – DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT vs. Machine Learning vs. “Proprietary Algorithms” – what’s real?

– DeepSeek vs. ChatGPT vs. Machine Learning vs. “Proprietary Algorithms” – what’s real? How AI is Used in Supply Chain – Warehousing, transportation, procurement, demand planning & beyond

– Warehousing, transportation, procurement, demand planning & beyond What AI Delivers – The business value, success stories, and how to measure ROI





Presenter: Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, is focused on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. He works with the top 10 Consumer Goods, Beverage, and Distribution companies to drive efficiency in distribution centers. Before launching AutoScheduler.AI, Keith was voted by Hart Energy Magazine as an Energy Innovator of the Year in 2020, was selected as a Pi Kappa Phi 30 under 30 member, and holds multiple patents in the fields of neural architecture search and supply chain planning. Keith has been published in journals and groups like SupplyChainBrain, Inbound Logistics, ISSA, and OTC for his work in logistics, cyber security, and predictive maintenance applications.

To register for the event, click here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/cuttingthroughtheaibuzzwords7297372946942083072/theater/.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.