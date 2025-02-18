Media Advisory: Calgary politicians, business leaders to get a first-hand look at how clean tech is helping Alberta's construction sector grow

Calgary, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, February 19, New Economy Canada, Carbon Upcycling and the Calgary Construction Association are bringing together local elected officials, construction industry and business leaders and tradespeople for an important discussion on how clean tech is being unleashed in the construction sector to optimize operations, create jobs and grow the economy in Calgary, Alberta. This is the first Albertan stop on New Economy Canada's "Getting things built" cross-Canada tour.

The cement industry supports over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs in Canada and demand is expected to soar in the coming decades. Alberta-based Carbon Upcycling is revolutionizing the building sector with technology that captures carbon and combines it with waste byproducts from the steel, mining and energy sectors to create high-performance, low-carbon cement for building foundations and roads.

The result: made-in-Calgary technology that is poised to scale, and a buzz of economic activity that benefits the entire region, with dozens of employees working on-site and increased demand for goods and services from local suppliers, vendors and contractors.



How can Alberta continue to grow this momentum? What does this mean at a time when building a strong, resilient economy is more important than ever? Join us to explore these questions and more.



What: Media are invited to join the intimate discussion with local elected officials and construction industry leaders and tour the Carbon Upcycling commercial demonstration facility.



When: Wednesday, February 19 from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Where: Two-part event

· Breakfast and discussion with special guests @ Platform Calgary (407 9 Ave SE, Calgary AB T2G 2K7)

· Tour @ Carbon Upcycling (9550 100 St SE, Calgary AB T3S 0A2)

* Shuttle service will be available between the two venues



Who: Political and construction and business leaders will discuss how clean tech is being unleashed in the construction sector to optimize operations, create jobs and grow the local economy.

Opening remarks

Juliane Kniebel-Huebner, Chief Operating Officer, Carbon Upcycling

Merran Smith, President, New Economy Canada



Community Leaders Panel

Hon. Rajan Sawhney, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education and MLA for Calgary North-East

Greg McLean, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre

Kourtney Penner, Calgary City Councilor

Bill Black, President, Calgary Construction Association

Alexa Young, Vice President, New Economy Canada (Moderator)



About the cement and concrete sector in Canada

160,000 direct and indirect jobs in Canada

Demand is expected to double by 2060, the equivalent of building one New York City every month for the next 40 years



To reserve your spot on the tour, attend the community leaders’ panel or request an interview with panelists, contact:

Alexa Young

VP policy, government relations and public affairs

New Economy Canada

Alexa.Young@neweconomycanada.ca

(778) 229-6885



About New Economy Canada

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting business, labour, and Indigenous leaders committed to driving Canada's economic transition. Our members represent diverse industrial sectors who are acting now to unlock the power of resilient, affordable clean energy and technology to grow investment and jobs. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.



Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.