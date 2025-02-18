NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam teams up with DMZ to launch Siakam EdTech Engine to accelerate K-12 innovation

Toronto, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, world-leading tech incubator DMZ and Pascal Siakam’s foundation, PS43 , officially unveiled a new accelerator program, the Siakam EdTech Engine powered by DMZ , to propel early-stage tech startups from across Canada and the United States dedicated to transforming K-12 education.

Co-founded by NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam’s foundation, the program will support six selected startups with access to DMZ’s world-class programming, coaching, dedicated support from a Google for Startups mentor and Google-led workshops. Participants will also benefit from direct collaboration opportunities with educators and school boards through PS43’s extensive network, ensuring they receive the guidance and industry connections needed to scale their impact.

The program will conclude with a Demo Day, where participating companies will showcase their businesses in Toronto to a panel of judges, including the program’s Co-Founder Pascal Siakam. This exclusive event will bring together a distinguished audience of investors, educators and industry leaders to witness the startups' groundbreaking solutions and progress. The top three startups will receive a total of $50,000 in cash prizes to further develop their products and expand their impact within the education sector.

“PS43 was founded on the belief that education is not only essential but also invaluable,” said Pascal Siakam, Founder of PS43 Foundation and NBA Champion. “By teaming up with DMZ—a powerhouse in scaling startups—we’re equipping EdTech entrepreneurs with the right tool to create real change.”

The Siakam EdTech Engine is seeking bold solutions that are redefining education, including: culturally relevant and community-based learning tools, parent engagement solutions, management applications for teachers and platforms to support student mental health. The program will prioritize startups making an impact on underserved communities and offering bilingual solutions in English and French.

“At the PS43 Foundation, our work in education, in partnership with schools across North America, gives us first hand insight into the power of innovation. As technology evolves at lightning speed, young people are learning in ways that were unimaginable just five years ago, said Dakota Whyte, Executive Director of the PS43 Foundation. “It’s crucial that we continue to develop creative solutions that empower youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to learn at the pace of technological advancement.”

“Education is the foundation of opportunity and startups have the power to transform the way our students learn and grow,” said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. “By leveraging technology, we can equip students with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving world. With PS43’s vision and our combined networks, this program is set to drive meaningful innovation where it’s needed most—right in the classroom."

Applications for the Siakam EdTech Engine are now open and will be accepted until March 11, 2025. The program officially launches on April 8, 2025, running through July and concluding with its Demo Day. Interested startups are encouraged to apply at dmz.to/edtechengine .

About DMZ:

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today’s fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact. To date, DMZ has supported 1800+ startups in raising $2.78 billion in capital and has created over 25,000 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 10+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.

About PS43:

The PS43 Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that finds unique ways to make a difference in the lives of children through education. Through digital and technology, STEAM, life skills, and mentorship our goal is to teach children and give them an advantage in society. The PS43 Foundation is guided by one basic principle: DREAM BIG.

