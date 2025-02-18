CodeMonkey Launches Comprehensive Digital Literacy Curriculum for K-8 Students

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMonkey is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new Digital Literacy Curriculum designed for K-8 students. This innovative program delivers a comprehensive approach to digital education, featuring over 130 engaging lessons on digital literacy, online safety, and responsible internet usage. Additionally, the curriculum includes more than 100 interactive typing lessons, ensuring that young learners develop essential keyboarding skills alongside their digital knowledge.

Empowering Students with Digital Literacy and Online Safety

In today’s technology-driven world, digital literacy has become a fundamental skill for students. CodeMonkey’s new curriculum is specifically designed to equip young learners with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital landscape safely and effectively. Through a structured, age-appropriate learning pathway, students will explore critical topics such as:

Understanding Computers & the Internet – How computers and the internet work, including hardware, software, and connectivity basics.

– How computers and the internet work, including hardware, software, and connectivity basics. Online Safety & Privacy – The importance of secure passwords, recognizing scams, and protecting personal information online.

– The importance of secure passwords, recognizing scams, and protecting personal information online. Responsible Digital Citizenship – Ethical behavior, digital etiquette, and strategies to combat cyberbullying.

– Ethical behavior, digital etiquette, and strategies to combat cyberbullying. Media Literacy & Critical Thinking – Identifying reliable online sources, avoiding misinformation, and developing critical thinking skills.

By engaging students in interactive, gamified lessons, CodeMonkey makes learning about digital literacy both fun and accessible and ensures that students receive high-quality education in preparation for the digital future.

Mastering Keyboarding with 100+ Typing Lessons

In addition to digital literacy and safety, the new curriculum places a strong emphasis on typing proficiency. With over 100 typing lessons, students will develop proper keyboarding techniques, improving their typing speed and accuracy—a critical skill for success in the modern classroom and beyond. Through engaging and adaptive typing exercises, students will gain confidence in their ability to efficiently use digital tools.

Why Digital Literacy Matters More Than Ever

With the increasing presence of technology in education, work, and social interactions, digital literacy is no longer optional—it’s essential. Research shows that students who are digitally literate perform better academically and are better prepared for future careers. However, many schools struggle to find comprehensive, structured programs that effectively teach these essential skills.

CodeMonkey’s new Digital Literacy Curriculum bridges this gap by offering a holistic, engaging, and structured learning experience that empowers students to become competent, responsible, and confident digital users.

Designed for Educators, Built for the Classroom

CodeMonkey understands that educators play a pivotal role in preparing students for a digital world. That’s why the new Digital Literacy Curriculum is designed with teachers in mind, featuring:

Easy-to-Follow Lesson Plans – Structured, step-by-step guides for teachers with little to no prior digital literacy experience.

– Structured, step-by-step guides for teachers with little to no prior digital literacy experience. Interactive and Self-Paced Learning – Engaging activities, real-world scenarios, and game-based lessons that adapt to students’ learning pace.

– Engaging activities, real-world scenarios, and game-based lessons that adapt to students’ learning pace. Comprehensive Assessments – Built-in quizzes, projects, and progress tracking tools to measure student understanding and growth.



Bridging the Digital Divide with Future-Ready Learning

As technology continues to shape education and the workforce, CodeMonkey’s mission is to ensure that every student, regardless of background, has access to high-quality digital literacy instruction. This new curriculum provides a comprehensive and engaging solution to help students develop the critical skills necessary for success in a digitally connected world. By fostering responsible digital behavior, enhancing technical skills, and promoting ethical internet usage, CodeMonkey is paving the way for a generation of informed and empowered digital citizens.

CodeMonkey’s Digital Literacy Curriculum is now available for schools, districts, and individual educators. Schools and educators interested in integrating this program into their classrooms can reach out through the CodeMonkey website: www.codemonkey.com.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a K12 Computer Science Curriculum and K8 Digital Literacy Curriculum, introducing kids to fundamental knowledge in today’s digital world in a gamified, engaging and fun approach. CodeMonkey is a globally recognized leader in coding and digital education and provides award-winning educational programs used by millions of students and thousands of schools worldwide. Through interactive, game-based learning, CodeMonkey empowers young learners with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age.