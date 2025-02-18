CPP Announces Acquisition of Sundance Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, in partnership with Bettencourt Properties and The Beneficial Housing Foundation, has announced the acquisition and planned renovation of Sundance Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Bakersfield, Calif. This is the first community in Bakersfield for CPP.

Sundance Apartments is located at 6000 White Lane in the Spice Tract neighborhood of Bakersfield. The convenient location allows residents easy access to multiple bus stops, as well as a nearby grocery store, shopping center and restaurants. Originally built in 1981, the property has not received any substantial rehabilitations. The property is comprised of 10, two-story buildings and an additional single-story building which contains the community room, laundry room, and leasing office. Designed to accommodate families, Sundance Apartments offers 40 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom units. CPP’s total development investment is approximately $32.5M, which includes the purchase price of $20M and estimated renovation costs of approximately $80,000 per unit.

“Bakersfield, like many cities in California, is experiencing an affordable housing crisis. In fact, studies indicate that nearly one-third of Bakersfield residents are spending more than 30% of their income on housing,” said Belinda Lee, Director of Development at CPP. “The preservation of Sundance Apartments’ 60 affordable units will play a part in helping to ensure that the Bakersfield affordable housing supply is maintained for years to come.”

Sundance Apartments will receive significant renovations aimed at improving the property’s energy efficiency and modernization. Specific improvements include the replacement of solar and electrical panels, HVAC units, water heaters and appliances. Additional interior upgrades include the modernization of bath and kitchen surrounds and fixtures, and replacement of unit flooring. Exterior improvements include roofing replacement, repairs to the property’s asphalt, pavement and paths of travel, as well as upgraded landscaping. CPP also plans to upgrade the property’s community room.

“By preserving 60 affordable units and investing in significant upgrades, we aim to ensure that these homes remain safe, energy-efficient, and sustainable for years to come. Our partnership with Bettencourt Properties and The Beneficial Housing Foundation underscores our shared commitment to providing quality, affordable housing to the communities that need it most,” said Alexis Castillo, Assistant Development Manager at CPP.

CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide on-site adult education, health and wellness, and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2025. The property’s affordability was set to expire in 2027, but with CPP’s involvement, the Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract will be renewed for 20 years. Additionally, the property will encumber a new Land Use Restrictive Agreement (LURA) to ensure affordability for 55 years. All units will be income restricted to family households at 60% or below Area Median Income (AMI).

Additional partners on the project include the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), who issued and allocated 9% LIHTC. WNC & Associates serves as the equity partner. Banner Bank is providing construction financing, while Key Bank serves as the permanent lender, using a Freddie Mac product.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by their parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they’ve done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. To learn more, visit: https://www.cpp-housing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

IDEA HALL

Meghan Webb

Meghan@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e343ec1a-6a20-4373-ac49-40b2d862525d