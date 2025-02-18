Beverage Packaging Market to Elevate USD 275.09 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beverage packaging market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.05%, from USD 176.57 billion in 2025 to USD 275.09 billion by 2034, over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Beverage Packaging: An Essential Component of the Beverage Industry

Beverage packaging serves as a major component of the beverage industry. It plays a key role in protecting beverages during storage and handling. The manufacturing processes of beverage packaging involve many complexities since manufacturers use different materials to fulfill varying consumers' demands. Adopting suitable packaging materials and designs helps beverage manufacturing companies maintain product shelf life while offering users convenience. The selection of packaging materials depends on the type of beverage.

Different packaging materials, such as glass, polymers, and metals, serve different purposes depending on their characteristics. The selection of these materials is decided based on the beverage's shelf life, chemical composition, and the price of final products. The beverage packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, there is a significant rise in the consumption of carbonated beverages, sports drinks, bottled water, and energy drinks, especially among youngsters.

Major Trends in the Beverage Packaging Market

Smart Packaging: Smart packaging solutions are gaining immense traction. Integrating QR codes, RFID tags, and sensors on packaging provides consumers with product's detailed information, such as freshness. This further elevates customer trust and brand loyalty. Smart packaging also enables beverage brands to optimize supply chain transparency by managing inventory levels.

Demand for Personalized Packaging: There is a high demand for customized packaging solutions. Several beverage brands use customized packaging solutions as a marketing tool, as innovative packaging design helps attract more customers and improve brand identity.

Convenience Packaging: Packaging companies design products with greater emphasis on user convenience. Convenience packaging, such as resealable pouches, easy-to-carry bottles, and single-serve containers, is gaining popularity. These packaging solutions are suitable for on-the-go consumption and are perfect for busy lifestyles.

Regulations & Compliance: Stringent regulations regarding packaging and labeling impact the market. Different countries have specific regulations regarding packaging to maintain product shelf life and ensure safety. Beverage packaging manufacturers must adhere to these regulations by changing their packaging design and materials.

AI Integration: AI positively impacts the market. Integrating AI technologies in packaging processes enhances operational efficiency. AI automates various tasks and reduces human errors during the production process. It also helps identify defects, which further helps reduce waste generation and maintain the quality of packaging products.



Insights from Key Regions

The Leading Edge: Asia’s Influence on Beverage Packaging

Asia Pacific dominated the beverage packaging market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing consumer income levels. The rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry and increasing consumption of beverages further bolstered the market. The region is expected to witness steady growth in the upcoming period. There is a high demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions due to the growing concerns about packaging waste.

Governments of various nations have implemented stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic packaging. Regional market players are making efforts to meet this demand. In addition, regulations regarding food safety and quality contribute to regional market expansion. PET bottles and cans are in high demand throughout Asia because they combine affordability, durability, and lightweight attributes. The rising number of food delivery services and the rise of e-commerce further support the market.

In May 2024, Coca-Cola India’s independent bottler division, SLMG Beverages, collaborated with Dalmia Packaging to establish a PET bottle recycling plant in India. The plant will boast an annual capacity of 36,000 mt and produce 24,000 mt of plastic for PET bottles.



North America's Role in the Market

The market in North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established food & beverage industry is a major factor boosting the regional market growth. The consumption of ready-to-drink beverages is increasing in the region. This, in turn, boosts the demand for portable beverage packaging that is lightweight and easy to carry. The North America beverage packaging market continues to evolve rapidly, as the U.S. beverage packaging industry is witnessing high demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Market Opportunity

The rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions creates immense opportunities in the market. Growing environmental awareness is a major factor that encourages businesses and consumers alike to shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Governments of various nations have already banned single-use plastic packaging.

Moreover, various countries have placed strong emphasis on reducing plastic waste. This encourages beverage packaging manufacturers to use sustainable materials, such as bioplastics, owing to their non-toxicity. Plastic products made from petroleum have become prohibited in numerous countries to lessen their carbon emissions. In addition, rising advancements in packaging technologies propel the growth of the market.

In March 2023, Hinojosa Packaging Group launched a new range of 100% recyclable primary packaging for food and beverages, foodservice. The new line is available in three ranges: beverage, dairy, and food containers. The beverage option is designed for hot as well as cold beverages.



Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation

By material, the plastic segment dominated the market in 2024. Plastic material remains the primary choice for beverage packaging because it is lightweight and cost-effective. Since plastic is cheaper to produce, is reduces the cost of final packaging. Due to the ease of transportation and user-friendliness, plastic is widely used to create beverage packaging solutions.

By product, the bottle & jar segment accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2024. Bottles and jars, particularly those made of glass or metals, provide enhanced barriers that block oxygen while preventing moisture and light entry, which degrade beverage quality and shelf life. These packaging maintain the freshness, taste, and aroma for a longer period of time. Moreover, bottles and jars are suitable for on-the-go consumption.

By application, the alcoholic beverages segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for alcoholic beverages, such as beer, wine, and spirits. Alcoholic beverages are often packed in aluminum cans or glass bottles due to their ability to preserve the taste and quality of the product. Glass bottles are non-reactive and are impermeable to O2 and CO2, making them suitable for packaging a range of alcoholic beverages.



Competitive Landscape

The market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the beverage packaging market include Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Scholle IPN, Mondi, Amcor plc, Reynolds Group Ltd., Crown, Stora Enso, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, WestRock Company, Graham Packaging, SIG, Berry Global Inc., and Amber Packaging. These players are making efforts to bring innovations to the market and expand their footprints worldwide.

In January 2024, Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, reached a major milestone at the 2024 WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, when the company received four accolades across four categories. Thomas Ott, CEO of Mondi Flexible Packaging, said “Receiving accolades from the WorldStar Awards highlights Mondi’s commitment to sustainable packaging design. Our award-winning products (Hug & Hold, Statorfold, and Protector Bag ExpandForm) highlight our dedication to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, ensuring packaging becomes part of a circular economy.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Ball Corporation partnered with CavinKare to introduce a groundbreaking packaging solution in India's dairy sector: retort aluminum cans for milkshakes.

In April 2024, Amcor plc launched its one-liter polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle for carbonated soft drinks. The bottle is completely made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

In October 2023, Benepack Hungary Kft, a subsidiary of CPMC, began construction of an aluminum beverage can plant in Makó, located in Csongrád-Csanád county.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other Materials

By Product

Bottle & Jar

Can

Pouch

Carton

Other Products



By Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



