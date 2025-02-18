Cincinnati’s Flying Cross Partners with Local Law Enforcement Officer to Expand Impact of Revolutionary Lit Safety Vest

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flying Cross, a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company and a leader in public safety apparel, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Don Campbell, an active-duty law enforcement officer in Wyoming, Ohio and innovator, to expand the reach and impact of Campbell’s cutting-edge solution: the Lit Safety Vest.





“I designed the vest when I heard about a fellow officer who lost his life after being struck at the scene of an accident. If he couldn’t be seen even when wearing a high-visibility vest, something had to change,” said Campbell. “I made the Lit Safety Vest to improve safety for other public safety professionals working in low-visibility situations and hopefully prevent these types of tragedies.”

The Lit Safety Vest is designed for law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, airport security, bike patrol units, crossing guards, and other public safety professionals. Utilizing built-in LED illumination technology, the vest actively emits light, dramatically increasing visibility in low-light and nighttime conditions while far surpassing the effectiveness of standard reflective vests and being up to five times brighter than other LED-style vests currently on the market.

Recognizing the immense potential of this innovation, Flying Cross is joining forces to scale production, expand distribution, and spread awareness about the critical importance of enhanced visibility for public safety professionals.

“Struck-by incidents remain the second leading cause of traffic-related fatalities among officers,i” said Denny Bogard, Executive Vice President for Fechheimer. “Flying Cross is committed to pioneering safety solutions for those who serve. By expanding the reach of this product, we can provide first responders nationwide with a resource that can truly save lives.”

Testimonials from the Field:

Officers and public safety professionals who have already tested the vest are calling it a game-changer:

“In my opinion, this vest is an innovation in public safety that has the potential to truly save lives.” ~Braxton Montgomery, Deputy, Boone County (KY) Sheriff’s Department

“It wasn’t until I tested the LIT Safety Vest in the field that I realized how little illumination my previous vests provided. The LIT Safety Vest was a complete game changer for me as a police officer.” ~Chris Lind, Sergeant, Lockland (OH) Police Department

“I have found the vest to be extremely visible and even help not just with you being seen but with you being able to see.” ~Eugene Smith, Assistant Fire Chief, Cedar Bluff (AL) Fire Department

“If wearing them prevents even one injury, it's worth the investment. I want my officers to remain safe so that they can return home to their families.” ~Anthony Boone, Police Chief, Longview (TX) Police Department

“Flying Cross has been a long-time industry leader in public safety apparel and I am proud to partner with them to expand the reach and impact of the Lit Safety Vest across the country,” said Campbell.

The Lit Safety Vest officially debuted during SHOT Show Week in Las Vegas and will be available from Flying Cross later this year. As part of the launch, a portion of proceeds from every vest sold will be donated to a charitable effort benefitting law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

Contact the Flying Cross media team, at 312-565-0044 x1136, to learn how the Lit Safety Vest can be deployed within your community to help save lives.

About Flying Cross

Flying Cross is a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality, precision-crafted uniform apparel for U.S. Military, Federal and Public Safety markets. Flying Cross is a brand of Fechheimer Brothers Company, which is a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Company. Flying Cross offers the widest array of stock and custom uniform designs worldwide. Throughout its rich history, Flying Cross has been shaping the way uniforms are made by redefining innovation through function and the use of the most advanced fabric technologies. For more information, visit FlyingCross.com.

i National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2024 Mid-Year Preliminary Law Enforcement Officers Fatality Report

