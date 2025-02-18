Constellation Digital Partners Celebrates Contract Renewal with Everwise Credit Union, Reinforcing Commitment to Innovation and Member-Centric Banking Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Digital Partners, a leading provider of digital banking solutions for credit unions, is proud to announce the renewal of its contract with Everwise Credit Union. This continued partnership underscores Everwise’s confidence in Constellation’s ability to drive digital innovation and deliver exceptional, member-first experiences in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Everwise Credit Union,” said Kristopher Kovacs, CEO of Constellation Digital Partners. “This renewal is a testament to the collaboration, trust, and shared vision we have built together. As Everwise continues to evolve in the digital age, we are excited to be their partner in providing innovative, personalized banking solutions that meet the changing needs of their members.”

Constellation’s platform empowers credit unions like Everwise to offer seamless, mobile-first banking experiences tailored to each member’s unique preferences. By embracing cutting-edge technology, Constellation helps credit unions improve operational efficiency, increase member engagement, and drive growth in an increasingly competitive financial environment.

“We’ve been able to move at an incredible pace with Constellation, which has allowed us to quickly adapt and innovate in response to our members' needs,” said Jason Osterhage, CEO of Everwise Credit Union. “This partnership has empowered us to provide more personalized, agile banking solutions, and we’re excited to continue evolving with Constellation to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.”

As the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, Constellation remains dedicated to supporting Everwise Credit Union’s ongoing success, helping them stay competitive and deliver best-in-class digital banking experiences that align with the cooperative values at the heart of the credit union movement.

About Constellation Digital Partners

Constellation Digital Partners provides financial institutions with a flexible, future-focused platform designed to accelerate digital transformation. By partnering with leading credit unions and banks, Constellation enables seamless and innovative digital banking experiences that prioritize member engagement and ease of use.



About Everwise Credit Union

At Everwise Credit Union (originally founded as Teachers Credit Union), helping people understand and manage their financial future has always been central to what we do, even as we’ve expanded our community beyond teachers. Today, we have over $5B in assets, and serve more than 300,000 members across 50 locations in the heart of the Midwest. Through personalized resources, services, tools and unparalleled access to innovative technology, we help everyone—teenagers to retirees, business leaders to the under-served—feel more in control of their money and their future. With every interaction, we seek to fulfill our purpose of helping people grow into their dreams.

