FFPE Tissue Samples for Genomics Study & Analysis Market to Cross US$ 1.5 Bn by 2034 with a Robust CAGR of 5.1%, Led by Key Players BioChain Institute, Amsbio, Cureline, Discovery Life Sciences, and QIAGEN - TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis market was valued at US$ 891.1 Million in 2023. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034 and cross US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2034.





Stay Ahead of Market Trends – Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86449

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Key drivers for the FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis market include:

Rising Incidence of Cancer : An increase in cancer cases globally is driving demand for advanced diagnostic equipment such as FFPE tissue samples, which are crucial for cancer research and diagnostics.





: An increase in cancer cases globally is driving demand for advanced diagnostic equipment such as FFPE tissue samples, which are crucial for cancer research and diagnostics. Advancements in Genomic Technologies : Innovations in genomic profiling and sequencing have accelerated the use of FFPE tissue samples for more precise and personalized medicine.





: Innovations in genomic profiling and sequencing have accelerated the use of FFPE tissue samples for more precise and personalized medicine. Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine : Personalized treatments require detailed genomic profiling, boosting demand for FFPE tissue specimens.





: Personalized treatments require detailed genomic profiling, boosting demand for FFPE tissue specimens. Increased Funding for Cancer Research: More financial support for cancer research is positively impacting the market.

However, challenges such as long-term sample degradation, stringent regulatory requirements, and high costs of genomic analysis could restrain market growth. Despite these hurdles, emerging markets and innovative technology developments in sample preservation and analysis methods present significant opportunities.

Industry Overview

The rising global cancer burden, especially among the aging population, is a major factor driving demand for FFPE tissue samples. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, approximately 87% of cancer deaths occur among people aged 50 or older, with 46% of all cancer-related deaths in those aged 70 or older. This trend reflects the strong correlation between age and cancer risk.

With the global population living longer due to advancements in healthcare, the number of individuals at risk of cancer continues to grow. In 2018, the National Cancer Institute reported 18.1 million new cancer cases worldwide, a figure expected to rise to 29.5 million by 2040. This escalating incidence of cancer is likely to increase the demand for advanced diagnostic tools, such as FFPE tissue specimens, which play a vital role in cancer research and diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis industry are focusing on:

Product Innovation and Development : Launching advanced tissue preservation solutions.

: Launching advanced tissue preservation solutions. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships : Collaborating with research institutions to expand their customer base.

: Collaborating with research institutions to expand their customer base. Geographic Expansion: Entering emerging markets with innovative solutions to tap into growing demand.

Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Get Customized Insights & Analysis for Your Business Needs: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86449





Key Market Drivers

Increase in Incidence of Cancer

The demographic shift toward an aging population is driving cancer incidence rates. As cancer risk rises with age, the demand for FFPE tissue samples used in genomic research and diagnostics is also increasing. These samples are essential for studying tumor pathology, genetic mutations, and treatment effectiveness.

Increase in Demand for Tissue Processing

The growing workload of histopathologists due to the complexity of medical cases, particularly in the era of personalized medicine, is boosting demand for tissue processing technologies. These advanced solutions enhance the efficiency and accuracy of genomic research and analysis.

Advancements in Bio-banking Technology

Technological advancements in bio-banking have improved the storage and preservation of FFPE tissue samples, ensuring better sample integrity for genomics studies.

Regional Insights

Leading Region – North America

North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis market during the forecast period. This is attributed to:

High adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and personalized medicine.

and personalized medicine. Government initiatives supporting population health management and value-based reimbursements.

Presence of leading biotech and genomics research organizations in the region.

Segments Covered

By Type : DNA, RNA, and Protein Analysis

: DNA, RNA, and Protein Analysis By Application : Oncology Research, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine

: Oncology Research, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine By End User : Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

: Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) By Region : North America (U.S., Canada) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about FFPE Tissue Samples for Genomics Study & Analysis Market

1. What is driving the demand for FFPE tissue samples in genomics research?

The demand is primarily fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer, advancements in genomic sequencing technologies, and the growing need for personalized medicine. These samples are crucial for genetic profiling, biomarker discovery, and cancer diagnostics.

2. What are the challenges faced by the FFPE tissue samples market?

Key challenges include long-term sample degradation, regulatory compliance, and the high costs associated with genomic analysis. Ensuring high-quality preservation and standardization remains a major hurdle for researchers and diagnostic labs.

3. How are technological advancements shaping the FFPE tissue samples market?

Innovations in bio-banking, AI-driven data analysis, and enhanced preservation techniques are improving sample quality and efficiency in research applications. These advancements are helping researchers obtain more accurate genomic insights.

4. What role do FFPE tissue samples play in personalized medicine?

FFPE samples are extensively used for genetic profiling, enabling personalized treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. They help in identifying mutations, drug responses, and disease progression, leading to more targeted and effective therapies.

5. Which regions are expected to dominate the FFPE tissue samples market?

North America currently leads the market due to strong research funding, widespread adoption of precision medicine, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing investments in genomic research.

Get Complete Market Insights – Purchase the Full Report Today! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86449<ype=S

Future Perspective by Experts

The FFPE tissue samples for genomics study & analysis market is set for steady growth, driven by the rising incidence of cancer, advancements in genomic technologies, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. However, challenges such as high costs and regulatory constraints need to be addressed for sustainable growth. Leading market players are focusing on product innovation and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge in this dynamic industry.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market (Mercado europeo de diagnóstico molecular) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 17.3 Billion by the end of 2034.

(Mercado europeo de diagnóstico molecular) is estimated to advance at a from 2024 to 2034 and reach by the end of 2034. Single-Cell Analysis Market (Mercado de análisis unicelular) is expected to advance at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 14.8 Billion by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube