[Latest] Global Food Certification Market Size/Share Worth USD 9,632.7 Million by 2034 at a 5.28% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Food Certification Market Size, Trends and Insights By Risk (High-Risk Foods, Low-Risk Foods), By Type (ISO 22000, BRC, SQF, IFS, HALAL, KOSHER, Free-From Certifications, HACCP, Vegan, Others), By Application (Food, Beverages, Others), By Category (Organic Food Certification, Sustainable Food Certification), By End User (Growers, Manufacturers, Retailers, Food Service Organization, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Certification Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,760 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6,045.5 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,632.7 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.28% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Food Certification Market: Overview

Food certification process includes the assessment, documentation, and implementation of standards. An organization must conduct regular audits and execute corrections. The growing awareness about the food safety and security, increasing emphasis on the traceability of the food ingredients, rapidly expanding food and beverages industry across the globe, growing investment in the food inspection and testing by the many companies and end users are some of the factors expected to drive the demand for the food certification market.

Furthermore, growing consumer demand for the halal food certification and ISO certification to foster the transparency and credibility of the food products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market during the forecast period

However, factors such as the high cost of the food certification, complex and stringent regulatory processes, lack of harmonization in the standards and growing counterfeiting of the products are mainly restraining the market growth.

The growing commercialization of the food certification and increasing collaboration between the food manufacturers and certification issuers are some of the factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global food certification market is segmented by risk, by type, by application, by category, by end user, by region. By risk, the market is segmented into high risk and low risk. Among all of these, high risk segment dominated the market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The growing stringent regulations pertaining to high-risk foods is expected to drive the market growth of this segment.

By type, the ISO 22000 held highest market share in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The ISO 220000 is the widely accepted regulation and is the most trustworthy type of certifications considered among the various end users.

ISO 22000 international standard for food safety management systems for the entire supply chain, from farmers and ranchers to processors. It involves interactive communication, system management and prerequisite programs (PPR).

By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America region dominated the global market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of the Food Certification in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The growing supportive regulations and increasing investment in food companies in food inspection and testing are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Major countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

Market Size in 2025 USD 6,045.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 9,632.7 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 5,760 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.28% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Global Food Certification market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth the scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period is duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Food Certification industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, aftermarket service providers, market giants as well as niche players who have studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, Report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships, emerging business models.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Food Certification market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Food Certification market forward?

What are the Food Certification Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Food Certification Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Food Certification market sample report and company profiles?

Food Certification Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Food Certification market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the largest Market share in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing stringent regulations pertaining to food safety and security.

The major countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are mainly driving the overall market growth. Various factors such as growing supportive policies, increasing awareness about the food certifications, rapidly expanding food and beverages industry across the region are expected to lucrative opportunities for market during the forecast period.

The U.S. is leading the North America market and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing stringent regulations in the U.S. pertaining to the food inspection and certification is expected to drive the market growth of this region. Food labelling is becoming more important for the various ready to eat foods and QSR restaurants products, which in turn driving the demand for the various food certifications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus by the food manufactures and grocery stores on product formulation, quality control, and production capabilities is expected to drive the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing presence of global food companies in the region is expected to create the lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

China is leading the market in this region owing to presence of large number of food certification companies in the region. Rising population, growing household income, growing urbanisation and industrialization are propelling the market growth of the food and beverage industry, thereby driving the demand for the food certification in China.

List of the prominent players in the Food Certification Market:

GFSI

UL LLC

SCS Global Services

Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited

Eagle Certification Group

GROUPE ECOCERT

NSF International

BRCGS

Bureau Veritas

SGS SA

Intertek Group Plc

TÜV NORD GROUP

DNV GL

DEKRA

Mérieux NutriSciences

Eurofins Scientific

Others

The Food Certification Market is segmented as follows:

By Risk

High-Risk Foods

Low-Risk Foods

By Type

ISO 22000

BRC

SQF

IFS

HALAL

KOSHER

Free-From Certifications

HACCP

Vegan

Others

By Application

Food

Beverages

Others

By Category

Organic Food Certification

Sustainable Food Certification

By End User

Growers

Manufacturers

Retailers

Food Service Organization

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Food Certification Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Food Certification Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Food Certification Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Food Certification Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Food Certification Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Food Certification Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Food Certification Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Food Certification Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Food Certification Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Food Certification Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Food Certification Industry?

Food Certification Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Food Certification Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Food Certification Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Food Certification Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Food Certification market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

