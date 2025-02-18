Former U.S. Senator Joe Manchin Joins Bondi Partners

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondi Partners is pleased to announce that former U.S. Senator for West Virginia, Joe Manchin, will be joining our team as a Senior Advisor. Senator Manchin served in the U.S. Senate between 2010 and 2025, including as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Senator Manchin to Bondi Partners. Washington DC is the modern day Rome, it’s the epicentre of politics, and Joe Manchin has been in the middle of it for more than two decades,” said Bondi Partners Global President Joe Hockey. “Throughout his career he fostered bipartisan solutions and was the key vote on historic legislation including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In his role as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, he worked across the aisle to authorize gamechanging, technology neutral legislation to unlock America’s energy potential. Senator Manchin’s extensive knowledge of energy markets and economic policy will be invaluable to our clients and partners.”

“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at Bondi Partners,” said former U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on finding practical solutions that bring people together. I look forward to continuing this work to support business from Australia, the U.K., the U.S. and the rest of the world navigate complex policy landscapes and build strategies for future growth.”

A leader in Democratic politics in the U.S. for more than four decades, Senator Manchin also served as the Governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010. In the private sector, Senator Manchin has held senior roles at energy companies and has recently been appointed advisor to Apollo, a high-growth, global asset manager.

Senator Manchin joins our growing U.S. team which also features former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Principal Deputy Chief of Staff Emma Doyle, U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, National Security Agency Director Admiral Mike Rogers, and beltway insider Sam LaHood.

The Bondi Group is an advisory and investment firm with unrivaled experience navigating the critical intersection of policy, politics and the private sector. With teams in Washington, Los Angeles, Sydney, Canberra London, and Tokyo, we support businesses who want to grow across Australia, the U.S., U.K. and global markets. Founded by the Hon Ambassador Joe Hockey (Ret.), Bondi Partners’ senior lineup includes former politicians, senior White House staffers, high ranking defence personnel from across Australia, the U.S. and the U.K., and Australian government officials.

bondipartners.com