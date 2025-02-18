Idaho’s largest homebuilder launches new passion project, CBH Hearts Across the Valley, a Community Experience Spreading Love and Connection Across Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes proudly presents CBH Hearts Across the Valley, a community experience to celebrate local artists, businesses, and public areas designed to bring communities together, support local artists, and encourage people to go outside and enjoy all Idaho has to offer.

Inspired by the Parade of Hearts in Kansas City, Hearts Across the Valley is a celebration of hope, unity, and community. CBH Homes has been collaborating with businesses and cities across the Treasure Valley, including Caldwell, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa, Garden City, Jerome, Boise and beyond, to showcase these unique hearts.

“I visited Kansas City over a year ago, when I saw their Parade of Hearts and how loved they were by the community, I knew we had to do it here,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “At CBH, we believe that love wins, and CBH Hearts Across the Valley is our way to say thank you and give back to this amazing place we call home.”

CBH Hearts Across the Valley celebrates the special connection our communities have in Idaho and will attract visitors, honor local businesses and cities, showcasing artists, all while encouraging friends and families to go outside, explore and connect.

The first heart launched last week in partnership with the City of Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza. The initiative aligns perfectly with Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s "Seasons of Caldwell", which highlights the Seasons of Caring this month.

"We're so excited to be partnering with CBH Homes for this initiative and that it's starting in our very own Indian Creek Plaza. It's a great program to share and spread love within the community," said Mayor Jarom Wagoner. "This ties in perfectly with the Mayor's Initiative of the Seasons of Caldwell, starting this month with the Seasons of Caring. This is about doing nice things for each other, caring about our community, and sharing it with others, much like the Hearts Across the Valley."

How to Get Involved

CBH Homes is currently seeking local artists to design the hearts, as well as businesses and locations who want to be part of this unique project. Whether you're an artist, a community supporter, or someone who simply loves the Treasure Valley, there are plenty of ways to join in.

Artists: Submit your heart design for a chance to be part of this massive art installation.

Businesses: Showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.

Community Members: Stay updated by following CBH Homes on social media to see all event announcements, new heart locations and behind the scenes.



Join the Movement

As CBH Homes continues its mission of building dreams and stronger communities, CBH Hearts Across the Valley is set to become a beloved tradition that attracts visitors, celebrates local talent, and spreads joy throughout southern Idaho.

For more details on how to submit artwork, sponsor a heart, or explore the upcoming installations, visit: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com .

