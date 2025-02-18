Construction Resources Opens New Design Studio in Buckhead, Bringing Bespoke Services and Premium Building Products to Thriving Design District

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources, a multi-product, cross- category home products provider that has served the Southeast for over fifty years, proudly announces the grand opening of the CR Design Studio Buckhead. This expansive 12,500-square-foot showroom and inspiration center is a first-of-its-kind destination that redefines the design experience, bringing together multiple premium home products in the heart of Buckhead.

The showroom features a curated selection of surfaces, appliances, decorative plumbing, flooring, cabinetry, fireplaces, shower doors, and architectural specialty products from leading luxury brands, including Wolf-Sub-Zero, Cove, Cambria, Cancos, UMI Natural Stone, and Kohler, as well as custom cabinets by Bell Cabinetry, a recent addition to the Construction Resources brand portfolio. Designed to inspire and elevate interior design projects, CR Design Studio Buckhead offers meticulously crafted vignettes of luxurious kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, elegant fireplaces, and an extensive flooring studio.

The storefronts of the CR Design Studio Buckhead illuminate Roswell Road, drawing in passersby with stunning vignettes of curated kitchens, bath displays, and fireplaces. This striking visual presentation not only enhances the customer experience by exhibiting real-life applications of high-end materials but also sets CR Design Studio apart as a premier destination for luxury home design in Atlanta. The showroom includes over 10 bath displays, 8+ kitchen vignettes, fireplaces, selection centers, and a hardwood display, all highlighting the most design-forward concepts and fabrication techniques. Designed as an immersive experience for designers, builders, and end-users, the space is meant to inspire confidence in their projects, knowing they will be completed by the best craftsmen in Atlanta, backed by over 50 years of expertise.

Staffed by an experienced team of Design Consultants with strong backgrounds in design and product knowledge, the CR Design Studio Buckhead serves as the perfect complement to any personal or professional design team. Their expertise ensures a seamless experience from selection to installation, providing tailored recommendations to bring each client’s vision to life. Their deep knowledge of materials, layout optimization, and installation techniques ensures that clients receive tailored recommendations that seamlessly blend aesthetics and functionality. Whether working alongside trade professionals or advising individual homeowners, the team provides invaluable insights that elevate projects from concept to execution.

“With 46 locations across eleven states and over 60 nationally recognized brands across nine categories, we are elated to continue our growth in the heart of Buckhead,” says CEO Mitch Hires. “This strategic expansion reflects the growing demand for innovative luxury design solutions and allows us to better serve the Atlanta design community.”

“The CR Design Studio Buckhead will provide clients with a new, conveniently located showroom to explore, envision, and source our curated product catalog and offerings in a space where luxury meets function,” says Sonny Hires, EVP of Business Development, Construction Resources.

The design of the Buckhead showroom was led by Michael Morris of M. Crisler Designs, a multi-award-winning design firm.

The CR Design Studio Buckhead officially opened to the public on February 18, 2025, joining the company’s showroom portfolio as one of their primary locations in Atlanta, alongside the newly renovated Decatur location and Westside Paper Design Center, set to open in late spring of this year. While appointments are recommended to ensure a personalized experience, walk-ins are always welcome.

The CR Design Studio is open to the public and trade professionals with the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday: 9 AM – 7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 3 PM

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, and specialty products for professional contractors & designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

