The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache Sling™ 13

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 320 active open source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache Sling ™ 13, a versatile framework for RESTful web applications. Sling empowers developers with its extensible content tree and resource-driven request processing, making it an ideal foundation for a wide range of applications, from blogging engines to enterprise content management systems.

“Apache Sling is extremely modular, allowing users to build anything from small microservice applications to very large enterprise applications,” said Robert Munteanu, Apache Sling PMC. Chair. “Sling 13 gives users many performance enhancements and efficiencies, including greater security overall. We are very proud of the community’s dedication and hard work to make this release available to users.”

Sling maps HTTP request URLs to content resources based on the request's path, extension, and selectors, fostering meaningful URLs and resource-driven request processing. The modular nature of Sling allows for specialized server instances that include only what is needed.

Key Highlights of Apache Sling 13:

Official Java 21 Support:

The update to Apache Jackrabbit Oak 1.72.0 brings numerous performance improvements and new features, enhancing the overall efficiency of Sling applications.

Many modules have transitioned from org.json to jakarta.json, with full migration expected soon. This update includes support for both Apache Johnzon 1.x and 2.x.

Enhancements in Sling Models include automatic optional injections for java.util.Optional, support for parameter name evaluation in constructor injection, and constructor injection for Java Record classes.

The Sling XSS module now uses the OWASP Java HTML Sanitizer library, replacing the previous OWASP AntiSamy implementation, for improved security.

The official Apache Sling Starter images now support the linux/arm64 architecture, expanding deployment options across various platforms.

Apache Sling 13 ships with Apache Felix 7 fully implementing OSGi Core R8, and includes Felix SCR 2.2, which implements Declarative Services 1.5.

For more information on Apache Sling 13 and to get started, visit https://sling.apache.org/documentation/getting-started.html .

Additional Resources:

