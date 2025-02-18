Rygen Technologies, Leading Supply Chain Technology Provider Announces New Partnership with Midearix, Premier Group Purchasing Organization

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rygen Technologies, an industry leading supply chain technology solutions provider, and Midearix, Inc., collective buying entity, officially announced their strategic partnership.

This partnership will enable Midearix members to access Rygen's best-in-class technology solutions at an advantageous rate to realize a return on investment (ROI) in weeks, rather than years. The solutions that members will have access to are Corsair TMS and X1 iPaaS:

Corsair TMS is a SaaS-based platform that prioritizes ease of use, operational efficiency, and configurable capabilities, giving users the agility and flexibility to address real-world challenges. This modern solution makes easy work of onboarding carriers, executing transactions, and maintaining end-to-end visibility of shipments, all while keeping the user at the center and ensuring a smooth, intuitive workflow. The cloud-native nature of Corsair allows users to connect with a wide range of suppliers, customers, and providers.

X1 iPaaS is Rygen’s advanced integration engine that takes a user-forward, document-centric approach to integrations. The platform allows users to create and manage integrations faster and more efficiently than ever, while significantly reducing implementation time and cost. Obtain a high degree of visibility and traceability right out of the box and decrease the level of involvement needed from existing IT resources. Easily connect to supply chain partners—whether they rely on modern APIs, robust messaging queues, web-services, EDI, spreadsheets and/or text files.

If you are considering switching your TMS and integration capabilities for advanced technologies that offer user-focused features, become a Midearix member today and explore Rygen’s modern software solutions.

For Midearix membership inquiries, contact Ania Domian at ania.domian@midearix.com.

To learn more about Rygen's modern software solutions, contact Jonathan Wollschleager at jwollschleager@rygen.com.





About Rygen

Rygen Technologies is a leading provider of state-of-the-art supply chain solutions that empower users to quickly, easily, and efficiently execute and manage freight, connect with partners, and seamlessly integrate with other operating systems. By leveraging advanced technology, the company is creating smarter, data-driven solutions, supported by excellent customer service to deliver real value. For more information, visit www.rygen.com.

About Midearix

Midearix is a collective buying engine that accelerates revenue growth and enhances profitability for its stakeholders. Members gain access to competitive pricing and significant cost savings through customized agreements, while supplier partners benefit from fast-tracked access to new sales channels through community-led growth. As a minority- and woman-owned business, all business transacted on the Midearix platform drives economic impact. For more information, visit www.midearix.com.

