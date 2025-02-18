VISIT GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO RECEIVES HONOR

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Destination Marketing & Management Organization 2025 – Western USA

Located in the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Glenwood Springs is a vibrant city of eclectic attractions and incredible outdoor recreation. As the contracted destination marketing and management organization for the City of Glenwood Springs, Visit Glenwood Springs provides the city with responsible marketing to promote the local economy, enhance residents’ quality of life, and protect the area’s natural resources. Recognized for the second year in LUXlife Travel and Tourism Awards 2025, Glenwood Springs is a captivating location that offers endless fun and excitement for travellers.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado is a mecca of outdoor fun, home to the world’s largest hot springs pool and 32 therapeutic mineral springs pools and historic vapor caves. The town has earned the name ‘The Land of Water’ for its two rivers, its immersive water activities and three hot springs attractions. Glenwood Hot Springs Pool is a family-friendly resort featuring the Sopris Splash Zone, complete with a thrilling adventure river tube ride. Iron Mountain Hot Springs and the 21-plus WorldSprings expansion offers visitors revitalizing geothermal and inspired mineral springs pools with unparalleled Colorado River views. For those who prefer steam baths, Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves utilizes the geothermal mineral waters to provide therapeutic steaming experiences designed to detox the body and enhance relaxation.

Situated at the mouth of the Roaring Fork Valley, Glenwood Springs is an oasis of water where hot springs meet pristine rivers that have carved out vast caves ready for exploration. From white-water rafting and kayaking to excellent fishing, the Colorado river offers many popular water activities for the whole family to enjoy. Local raft guides provide visitors with guided trips while skilled rafters can embark on their own river adventures. Glenwood Springs is also renowned for its fly fishing with the Roaring Fork River Valley boasting Colorado’s longest stretch of designated Gold Metal Water. In addition to numerous water activities, visitors can explore a hub of outdoor recreation, vibrant dining experiences, boutique shopping, and museums. Rich in history and culture, Glenwood Springs offers visitors and residents endless unique adventures to make their experience unforgettable.

Glenwood Springs is renowned for its many hot springs’ spots, hiking, and biking trails. The Rio Grande Trail and Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path offer miles of multi-use trail, perfect for those on foot, cycles, or mountain bikes. Hiking to the beautiful Hanging Lake, a National Natural Landmark and Colorado treasure, is a highlight for visitors with exceptional views of the lake and dazzling waterfalls. Hikers must purchase a reservation in advance to experience this challenging but rewarding backcountry hike. A shorter trail to Doc Holliday’s memorial provides visitors with a snapshot of Old West history. John Henry ‘Doc’ Holliday, Glenwood Springs’ most famous dentist turned gunslinger, is an American legend and a trip to the town would be incomplete without trekking to his memorial marker in Linwood Pioneer Cemetery.

With 75 years of combined experience in tourism, marketing, and public relations, Lisa Langer, Tourism Director and Heidi Pankow, Communications Director, are the team behind Glenwood Springs’ marketing and management. Visit Glenwood Springs has been involved with major industry collaborations including the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop and the Roaring Fork Valley Destination Alliance. Lisa and Heidi actively participate in state and regional boards and commissions including the Colorado Association of Destination Marketing Organizations.

Lisa says, “Visit Glenwood Springs works in a nimble and flexible style that allows us to shift our resources and messages when necessary. We have faced wildfire, weather, and other natural disaster events in recent years. We are committed to excellence in all we do. Visit Glenwood Springs is an active partner with the Colorado Tourism Office’s Destination Stewardship Coalition and Inclusivity in Tourism Coalition and have been chosen among three Colorado destinations to participate in an Accessible Tourism Pilot Program with Wheel the World. The Glenwood Springs Visitor Center has been refreshed to emphasize the ‘Do Colorado Right’ responsible traveller messaging, walkable wayfinding mapping and itineraries.”

The Visit Glenwood Springs team is passionate about promoting the beauty and vibrant community to encourage responsible tourism that will benefit the local economy and its residents. From rejuvenating hot springs and water activities to rambling trails and thriving local businesses, Glenwood Springs is a must-see destination for adventurous travellers. Recognized as this year’s Best Destination Marketing & Management Organization – Western USA, Visit Glenwood Springs remains steadfast in its mission to support the local community while improving the lives of residents and protecting natural resources.



