AMA Insurance Takes Action on Reducing Claims Emissions with EcoClaim™

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, the Alberta Motor Association Insurance Company and EcoClaim are leading a new chapter in Alberta’s insurance sector, one that prioritizes measurable environmental impact, a core value for many Albertans.

AMA Insurance’s relationship with EcoClaim highlights AMA’s mission to support Albertans through forward-thinking practices while prioritizing the environment. This collaboration equips AMA’s teams and contractor network with the tools to track and minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions tied to property claims. EcoClaim’s training and certification programs provide vendors with a comprehensive toolkit to implement sustainable practices in their operations. By using EcoClaim’s TRAX software, they gain access to accurate claim-level data on avoided emissions.

“At AMA, we have always believed in championing initiatives that protect what matters most: our members, our communities, and our environment,” said Jordan Andrew, Claims Manager. “By working with EcoClaim, we’re taking practical steps to reduce the environmental impact of each claim while supporting our members and contractor network with the tools they need to succeed.”

As part of this collaboration, AMA is adopting EcoClaim’s innovative TRAX software to support its supply chain partners while implementing EcoClaim sustainability training and certification.

“At EcoClaim, we help insurance companies build sustainable practices directly into the core of their claims process,” said Jodi Scarlett, CEO of EcoClaim. “This approach transforms supply chain behaviors, delivering measurable reductions in emissions related to claims. For example, in 2024, EcoClaim vendors across Canada reported nearly 1 million kilograms of avoided emissions directly related to changes in recycling practices on property claims. AMA’s participation in the program is sure to amplify this result significantly!”

AMA Insurance’s commitment to sustainability reflects growing momentum across the insurance sector to reduce GHG emissions. Together with EcoClaim, they are implementing practical solutions that achieve measurable environmental impact and transforming claims into climate action.

About EcoClaim™

EcoClaim™ transforms insurance claims into climate action with its innovative platform, offering industry-leading training, GHG management software, and a Carbon Exchange marketplace. Tailored for P&C insurers, EcoClaim replaces generic emissions benchmarks with precise claim-level data, empowering insurers to measure, manage, and reduce Scope 3 emissions effectively. The platform not only strengthens sustainability disclosures but also lowers claims costs, proving that the low-carbon way can also be the cost-efficient way.

About AMA Insurance

AMA Insurance Agency and the Alberta Motor Association Insurance Company operate as part of the Alberta Motor Association, which is the largest membership-based organization in Alberta.

AMA Insurance was incorporated as an insurance company in 1962. Today AMA Insurance underwrites, sells and services a wide range of products to AMA members, including auto, home, accident and business insurance. AMA Insurance also sells the products of carefully selected external partners and is supported by internal claims and legal departments.

About AMA

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) is one of the largest membership organizations in Alberta, representing a million members provincewide. As a leading advocate for traffic safety, travel, consumer protection, and crime prevention, AMA helps protect the things that matter most, cares for and participates in the communities we serve, and represents our members’ needs to industry and government.

