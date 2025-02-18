Twin Peaks Expands in Florida with New Brandon Location Opened Feb. 17

Ultimate sports lodge brings elevated game-day experience to Tampa suburb with 70 TVs, 24 beers on tap, and scratch-made food

BRANDON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant , has expanded its footprint in the Sunshine State with the opening of a new lodge in Brandon, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Known for its 29-degree draft beer, scratch-made food, and unmatched game-day atmosphere, Twin Peaks is pleased to bring its signature sports lodge experience to the local community.

The grand opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 a.m., with local officials, community leaders, and members of the chamber of commerce in attendance.

Located at 136 Brandon Town Center Drive, the newest Twin Peaks features two indoor bars, an uncovered patio, 24 beers on tap, and 70 TVs, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

With Twin Peaks’ high-energy atmosphere, sports fans have plenty to look forward to—especially the drink specials that will be in full swing just as basketball season heats up. Guests can raise a glass to the action with Twin Peaks’ elevated drink menu, featuring premium cocktails like the creamy Carajillo, Spicy Strawberry Margarita, Bourbon Espresso Martini, and refreshing Mai Tai.

“Twin Peaks continues to grow in key markets, and Brandon is a perfect fit for our sports lodge experience,” said Joe Hummel, CEO of Twin Hospitality Group. “With our scratch-made menu, extensive beer selection, and wall-to-wall TVs, we’re giving fans the perfect place to catch the game and enjoy great food and drinks. We’re excited to welcome the Brandon community to their new go-to game-day destination.”

To view location details, stay up to date on game schedules, view menus, and check out current events and promotions, visit Twin Peaks Brandon’s location site here .

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit https://ir.twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 115 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by Twin Hospitality Group Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Registration Statement on Form 10 and reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact: Betsy DeMik, Champion

(972) 930-9933; bdemik@championmgt.com

