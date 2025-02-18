Best GenAI Course For Top AI Engineer Roles at Google Facebook Amazon Apple - Interview Kickstart's AI Course 2025 Update

Santa Clara, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a pioneer in professional upskilling, announced the launch of its Applied GenAI course. The course is designed to equip professionals with the expertise needed to thrive in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence domain. With a curriculum tailored to meet the industry demands, this Generative AI course can redefine how professionals approach GenAI technologies and secure top roles in FAANG and leading tech companies. For more information, visit: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai

As generative AI becomes an indispensable tool for industries ranging from tech to healthcare and finance, the demand for professionals skilled in using AI technologies has increased. The Applied GenAI course by Interview Kickstart focuses on bridging the skills gap of AI frameworks and methodologies, helping learners gain a competitive edge.

As announced by Interview Kickstart earlier, the Applied GenAI course is crafted for software engineers, ML engineers, data scientists, and technical product managers. It features specialized pathways tailored for backend, frontend, full stack, and test engineers. The Applied GenAI course also consists of pathways developed for product managers focused on technical product managers who seek expertise in AI applications.

The core topics taught in this Applied GenAI course include deploying large language models (LLMs), neural networks, LangChain, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and other cutting-edge generative AI frameworks.

According to an Interview Kickstart spokesperson, the company tested a hypothesis by analyzing 10,000 open roles across different domains and observed that 15% of the roles required knowledge of AI technologies.

A past student of this GenAI course said, "A key highlight of the Applied GenAI course is its distinguished faculty that comprises of industry veterans who have experience of working in the leading tech companies including FAANG. These instructors share their experiences and bring real-world insights, blending technical expertise with practical application of AI in modern industries".

The Applied GenAI course offers 60 hours of live learning, 20+ hours of project-based training, and 10+ assignments that ensure the learners gain both theoretical and practical mastery. In addition, the students are also equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle the real-world challenges.

Graduates of the Applied GenAI course are well-prepared to to secure the top AI roles in domains such as engineering, data science, product management, and more, across leading tech and FAANG companies. Interview Kickstart helps them reach the top with hands-on projects, expert mentorship, and a future-focused curriculum to drive transformation across industries. For more information, visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/edgeup

About Interview Kickstart

Interview Kickstart, founded in 2014, is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help tech professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for career advancement in the tech industry.

What differentiates Interview Kickstart is its team of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and senior tech leads from FAANG companies. These industry experts create and teach a meticulously crafted curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on practice, and mock interviews to prepare learners for technical interview success and workplace excellence.

The platform offers a flexible learning experience with live classes and over 100,000 hours of on-demand video lessons. This ensures learners have the tools they need to dive deep into technical concepts and refine their skills on their own schedule. Additionally, 1:1 coaching sessions provide personalized support in areas like resume building and LinkedIn optimization, enhancing each learner's professional profile.

With 6-10 months of comprehensive support, learners benefit from ongoing mentorship, industry-relevant projects, and mock interviews that simulate real-world scenarios. This holistic approach ensures they are well-prepared to tackle technical challenges and land positions in some of the most sought-after tech companies.

