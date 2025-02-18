Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,217 Bn by 2034

Ottawa , Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injectable drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 519 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 1,217 billion by 2034, a study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

The demand for self-injectable equipment and the production of smart injectors have increased, leading to fueling the global injectable drug delivery devices. increased adoption of biologics is driving the need for injectable drug delivery devices.

The injectable drug delivery devices market witnessing significant growth due to various factors including growing demand for self-administration devices, growing focus on patient-centric care, adoption of advanced technologies in well-established healthcare systems, and pen injectables. Advancements in autoinjectors, smart injectors, wearable injectors, and needle-free injectors are emerging in the market. Improvement in patient centricity and compliance with sterile injectables are major trends of the global injectable drug delivery solutions. Additionally, Sterile injectables becoming mainstream patient care due to increased demand for easy and pain-free administration of medication. Increased manufacturer's emphasis on quality of equipment such as safety, efficacy, and potency in a simple container. Researchers emphasize that satisfying patient demand by providing innovative non-invasive devices holds major market potential.

In November 2024, according to Corinna Singleman for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, researchers’ teams for MIT, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Novo Nordisk have developed a capsule that can deliver drugs directly into the digestive tract without using needles by using cephalopods, like squid, as inspiration.



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

Oncology is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. This is due to the growing incidence of cancer globally and the evolution of targeted therapies.

Hospitals dominated the market with 58.2% share in 2024. Hospitals are increasingly adopting advanced injectable devices due to their ability to provide rapid therapeutic effects, which is crucial in emergency care and critical situations.

North America injectable drug delivery devices market dominated with 40.5% market share in 2024. North America has a significant population with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.



Artificial intelligence (AI) and its implementation in injectable drug delivery devices

Artificial intelligence for streamlining the injection process, reducing manual errors, and improving patient adherence have captured the major scenario in injectable drug delivery devices. AI algorithms have become beneficial for personalized medicine to ensure the correct amount of medication administration at the right time for individual patients. Through data analysis and machine learning algorithms, AI has been fascinated by precise dosing and personalized treatment plans. The development of advanced injectable pens is being highly influenced y AI leverage. AI helps to improve functionality and user experience. AI has become a significant tool to enhance the convenience of injectable drug delivery devices by providing optimization, personalization, accuracy, and biologics.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends

Demand for Needle-free injectors

The growing prevalence of chronic disease is intended for the adoption of needle-free injectors. The growing demand for invasive drug delivery and technology advancements are leveraging demand for needle-free injectors. Hospitals prefer needle-free injectors in specialized therapeutics and biologics. Technology advancements enable innovation in smart injectors with improved designs, usability, and precision for a better patient experience. The surge for pain-free drug delivery including needle-free injectors is trending in the market.

Adoption of wearable equipment

The rapid adoption of wearable injectors for large-volume drug administration is driving in the healthcare sector. Increased demand for personalized medicines requires tailored treatments and real-time monitoring of patient tracks. Implementation of digitalization in healthcare like sensors, and mobile apps to advance patient enrolments, adherence, and results are gaining popularity. Additionally, advancements in material science and software are allowing innovation and development of wearable equipment for the development of small but more efficient injectable drug delivery devices.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global injectable drug delivery devices market majorly due to the increased prevalence of chronic disease in region's demand for self-injectable equipment. The prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders is high in North America. Early adoption of cutting-edge technology is always been an initial point for North America to boost the market. additionally, the growing utilization of new biotechnologies immense healthcare spending, and the regulatory ecosystem are leveraging the market to expand.

The United States leads the regional market with countries well established pharmaceutical industries and the presence of major market key players. Favorable regulatory environments for innovation and development of injectable drug delivery devices are playing a crucial role in countries' markets. United States facing high demand for self-administration devices like pen injectors, and autoinjectors, making a favorable impact on market growth.

In January 2025, BD unveiled its BD Accuspray™ Nasal Spray System, a disposable system for nasal administration of vaccines, BD Hylok™ Glass Prefillable Syringe for intravenous drugs and hyaluronic acid, BD Effivax™ Glass Prefillable Syringe, BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector and BD Evolve™ On-body Injector, a wearable solution, also BD Physioject™ Disposable Autoinjector and BD Vystra™ Disposable Pen for biologics.



Asai Pacific on the other hand attributed to witness significant growth in the forecast period with growing advancement in healthcare infrastructure and government investments in funding. Advancements in ready-to-use injectables and high population spending on healthcare are shaping the market in Asia. China leading the regional market due to the high demand for injectable drug delivery devices among countries' large populations, changing lifestyles, and adoption of novel technologies. Indian market accounts for rapid growth because of countries large population, increasing prevalence of chronic disease, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Market Segmentation

Product insights ; The formulations segment accounted largest market share in 2024 due to increased chronic disease prevalence, and demand for targeted and controlled-release medications. Formulation types including solutions, suspensions, emulsions, liposomes, and nanoparticles play major roles in injectable drug delivery devices. Increased focus on patient-centric care driving the adoption of formulations to improve patient outcomes and reduce side effects, leading need for injectable drug delivery devices.

In August 2024, Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the availability of the Acthar Gel Single-Dose Pre-filled SelfJect™ Injector, providing a new administration option for Acthar Gel for appropriate patients with a range of chronic and acute inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.



However, the Device segment accounted to witness growth in the forecast period as the patient awareness’ and demand for convince, safe, and effective injectable drug delivery devices. Pen injectors, autoinjectors, infusion pumps, and syringes are major devices adopted in the healthcare sector. The demand for self-administrable devices has increased creating opportunities for novel developments and advancements in injectable drug delivery solutions.

Therapeutic use insights ; The autoimmune disorders segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment growth is attributed to the increased prevalence of autoimmune disease and the adoption of injectable medications. The prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. The advancements in biologics and biosimilars are contributing to market expansion. The demand for autoinjectors is high among autoimmune disease patients due to improved convenience and adherence to treatment plants and improved patient outcomes.

The oncology segment is the second largest segment leading the market with a rising prevalence of cancers, increased demands for personalized medicines, and the evolution of target therapies. The increased adoption of injectable therapies including monoclonal antibodies and chemotherapy drives the market growth. Technology advancements in injectable devices and ongoing Vild cancer researchers and clinical trials are lubricating the segment outlook.

In December 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Opdivo Qvantig™, subcutaneous use injection, a combination product of nivolumab co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20). This is most previously approved for adults with solid tumor Opdivo indications as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy or cabozantinib.



End-use insights ; The hospital segment led the global injectable drug delivery devices market in 2024. This expansion is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in hospitals. Increased focus on patient-centric care, efficient emergency care, and critical situations are driving the segment. The rising prevalence of chronic disease and hospitalization driving demand for personalized, target therapies for better outcomes, making it essential in the adoption rate of injectable therapies in hospitals.

On the other hand, the homecare settings segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the rising preference of patients for convenient, cost-effective, and remote care settings. The aging population is the major population facing the prevalence of chronic disease. Elderly people often prioritize convince and comfort for treatments, and technology advancements, and automotive implementation are enabling access to homecare treatment settings.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Top Key Companies:

Baxter

Schott AG

BD

Eli Lilly and Company

Terumo Corporation

Elcam Medical

Unilife Corporation

Ypsomed AG

Gerresheimer AG

Sanofi

Recent Developments in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

In January 2025, Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), announced the development and launching of the novel version of its proprietary V-OVS syringe closure system., V-OVS next, a next-generation version of its proprietary syringe closure system.

In December 2024, with a new production hall for syringes, Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetics industries expanded its production capacity in Skopje, North Macedonia, Including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Class C and D clean rooms, covers around 7,600 square meters.

In December 2024, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in injectables, anesthesia, and drug compounding announced the launching of its five injectable pharmaceutical products in the US pharmaceuticals portfolio including Micafungin, Cyclophosphamide, Pantoprazole Sodium, Cefazolin, and Levetiracetam.

In February 2024, Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company received The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for SelfJect.

In July 2024, Schott AG introduced new 10ml ready-to-use cartridges designed for storing medications for various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular conditions, and immunological diseases. These cartridges are compatible with Ypsomed's YpsoDose device, creating a pre-filled and pre-loaded system for easier self-administration by patients at home.

In April 2024, Eli Lilly and Company acquireda manufacturing facility from Nexus Pharmaceuticals to boost its production of injectable medications. This FDA-approved facility is located in Wisconsin and will help Lilly meet the growing demand for its drugs. This move strengthens Lilly's position in the injectable drug market.

In March 2023, Sanofi launched Soliqua, a new once-daily injectable treatment in India for adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Soliqua comes in pre-filled pens with two dosage options. This medication combines insulin glargine and lixisenatide to improve blood sugar control for those whose diabetes isn't adequately managed by diet, exercise, or other medications.



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

By Product

Devices Self-injection devices Conventional devices

Formulations Conventional drug delivery Novel drug delivery Others







By Therapeutic Use

Autoimmune disorders

Hormonal disorders

Oncology

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



