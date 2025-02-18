Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes McLand Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to McLand Resources Ltd., for contravening the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA) and the Oil and Gas Conservation Rules (OGCR). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an investigation by the AER, it was determined that on or about March 27, 2023, near Tees, Alberta, McLand contravened section 110(1)(a) of EPEA by failing to report to the AER a release of a substance into the environment. The AER also concluded that McLand failed to report the release to the regulator and implement its emergency response plan in accordance with Directive 071, in contravention of section 8.006(b) of the OGCR. Furthermore, McLand did not prevent fugitive emissions leading to hydrogen sulphide (H 2 S) odours beyond the lease boundary, contrary to section 8.8(3) of Directive 060, and in contravention of section 7.035 of the OGCR. As a result, McLand is assessed a $15 000 administrative penalty, payable within 30 days.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.



