Highland Copper to Present at Upcoming Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Barry O’Shea, Highland Copper’s CEO, will attend and present at the following conferences:

Emerging Growth Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 1:45 – 2:15 PM ET

Link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1696664&tp_key=a17d7ff4c2&sti=hdrsf

Mines and Money Miami (Miami)

Date: February 20 and 21, 2025

Stand: D15

Presentation: February 21, 2025 @ 11:50am – 12:00pm

Available for 1x1 meetings

BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference (Hollywood, FL)

Date: February 23 to 26, 2025

Available for 1x1 meetings

Red Cloud’s Pre-PDAC 2025 Mining Showcase (Toronto)

Date: February 27 to 28, 2025

Presentation: February 27, 2025 @ 1:40pm in Room: Vanity Fair B

Available for 1x1 meetings

PDAC (Toronto)

Date: March 2 to 5, 2025

Booth: 2422B (March 4 and 5)

Available for 1x1 meetings

Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference (Toronto)

Date: March 6, 2025

Presentation: March 6, 2025 @ 11:00am

Panel: Critical Mineral Outlook 2025 Panel @ 10:30am

Available for 1x1 meetings

For live online event and events where the Company presents, investors are invited to interact and ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the events on the days of the conferences, archived webcasts will also be made available after the event where applicable.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

