Highsman Releases HIT STICKS in MA, Creating an Entirely New Single-Use Cannabis Product Category

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary NFL running back Ricky Williams’ cannabis and lifestyle brand Highsman is thrilled to announce the release of its newest product, HIT STICKS, in Massachusetts. HIT STICKS will shake up the fastest-growing product category in cannabis, the pre-roll market.

Headset data suggests that connoisseur and infused pre-rolls could represent 50% or more of $4 billion in pre-roll subcategory sales by 2025 as they continue rapidly outpacing conventional pre-roll options. In accordance with that trend, HIT STICKS presents consumers with an affordable single-use, pre-packed cannabis flower product and device that, like Ricky himself, brings a new dynamic to the cannabis industry.

HIT STICKS’ innovative, single-use design features a prefilled ceramic bowl and an insulating cardboard mouthpiece, providing consistent, potent, on-the-go consumption. Highsman then lovingly curates a blend of the finest flower, solventless rosin or distillates, and mouthwatering terpenes to produce the most flavorful and affordable consumption method on the market.

“As an athlete who values performance, I wanted to create a product that not only delivers potency but also fits seamlessly into any lifestyle — whether you're at a tailgate or relaxing after a long day,” said Highsman Founder Ricky Williams. “Now sports enthusiasts don’t have to struggle with a limp joint while tailgating in the rain or fumble an infused pre-roll with wet winter gloves on a mountainside — HIT STICKS are there to deliver convenient, potent and low-cost puffs wherever they are.”

HIT STICKS are available in three varieties consumers love:

Solventless rosin-infused flower: High-potency rosin infusion for a clean, terpene-rich hit. For connoisseurs seeking smooth, powerful, full-spectrum flavor in every puff.

High-potency rosin infusion for a clean, terpene-rich hit. For connoisseurs seeking smooth, powerful, full-spectrum flavor in every puff. Distillate and terpene-infused flower: The most potent flower product on the market, supercharged with distillate for unmatched potency and flavor. Maximum impact, experience.

The most potent flower product on the market, supercharged with distillate for unmatched potency and flavor. Maximum impact, experience. High-quality flower only: Exotic indoor flower for the purist on the go. No trim, no stems, no seeds—just premium, hand-picked buds.



HIT STICKS are made and packaged with recyclable and natural materials, including a ceramic bowl to provide the cleanest, largest and fullest flavor draws.

“Our fans rely on us to provide high-quality, innovative cannabis products that blend seamlessly with their lifestyles,” said Highsman Chief Executive Officer Reid Stewart. “With up to 50%+ THC potency, HIT STICKS is the pound-for-pound value champion of single-use cannabis products. We’re thrilled to introduce the latest product in our lineup that prioritizes consumer preferences and enables our loyal customers to light up a hit that never misses.”

HIT STICKS launches in Massachusetts on February 18th and will be available across the state in partner locations

To keep up with Ricky Williams and Highsman and be the first to hear about HIT STICKS’ release, visit Highsman on their site , Instagram , or contact Spark@Highsman.com .

About Company:

Highsman is the cannabis lifestyle brand created by Ricky Williams, entrepreneur, thought leader and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, to empower professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike. Highsman offers premium quality cannabis and a collection of apparel and accessories designed to complement an elevated lifestyle on and off the field. For more information, please visit www.Highsman.com .

