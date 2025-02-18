Best Custom Swag For Gifting In USA - That Sustainable Company Creates Sustainable Branded Promotional Products

New York, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

That Sustainable Company, a branded merchandise company based in NYC, has created a B2B marketplace for products made with environmentally friendly, alternative materials, such as plant-based leather made from banana crop waste.

This innovative startup aims to tackle several environmental challenges. By being plastic free and sourcing next generation materials of the future, That Sustainable Company aims to the reduce the 40 million tons of plastic waste that corporate gifting generates every year in the US. It also contributes to the reduction of the 120 million tons of banana waste produced each year through upcycling and supports one million banana farmers in India who earn less than $2 a day. Products by That Sustainable Company also provide a 100% reduction in toxic wastewater and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 90% compared to animal leather based products.

Founders, Margaret Boreham and Jinali Mody, were inspired to start That Sustainable Company as graduate students at Yale when they realized the majority of the swag they received from university and recruiting events were basic, mass-produced items that would likely end up in landfill. Their extensive backgrounds, including consulting experience with McKinsey & Co. and Deloitte, fashion and accessories design experience, and degrees in biochemistry, environmental management, and business administration, have equipped them to create thoughtfully designed and environmentally friendly products delivered through a seamless ordering and manufacturing process process. The start-up has received tremendous support from Yale's entrepreneurship community at TSAI city, the School of Management, and the Centre for Business and the Environment.

That Sustainable Company recently accepted the 2023 Hult Prize, the world's largest social entrepreneurship competition for students, on behalf of Banofi Leather, a materials science start up that creates a plant-based leather alternative from banana crop-waste, also founded by Boreham and Mody. As the winners, they received a $1 million prize presented by Stella McCartney, a pioneer in the space of sustainable fashion. This prestigious award came after competing with over 10,000 teams globally. Boreham and Mody decided to put the prize money towards developing an additional market for sustainable alternative materials in the promotional products space, with goods made from Banofi Leather as the first items available to clients.

Banofi's proprietary alternative leather is the main material used in TSC products and is 35% banana stem waste, 60% bio-based natural additives, and 5% synthetics. This material not only recycles a substantial amount of banana waste but also ensures a 100% reduction in toxic wastewater and 95% less CO2 emissions compared to animal leather. It is noted for its strength, texture, and durability, making it suitable for a range of applications in fashion, furniture, and automotive industries. That Sustainable Company plans in the future to feature other innovative materials in its products.

As of late 2024, That Sustainable Company has launched its first e-commerce website and has started pilot manufacturing, allowing them to troubleshoot issues and receive valuable feedback for future scaling. They have licensing agreements with 3 universities and have sold products such as cardholders, keychains, luggage tags, and notebooks to leading institutions like Yale, MIT, Rice University, and Education First. These items are ideal gifts for employees, customers, students, alumni, or donors and have been used to promote events such as conferences and marketing campaigns.

All That Sustainable Company products are manufactured in India and we prioritize making a positive social impact upon the communities we operate in. Annually, India produces over 120 million tons of banana waste. Over a million banana farmers, often earning less than $2 a day, are left struggling with the economic burden of this waste. "Our research revealed an opportunity to not only find a more sustainable alternative to traditional leather but also to make a significant socioeconomic impact," says Jinali Mody, founder of Banofi Leather and That Sustainable Company. Banana plants yield fruit only once per stalk, leaving the stems as waste after each harvest. These stems, rich in nutrients and remarkably versatile, have proven ideal for creating plant-based leather goods to be used as promotional products and gifts for universities and corporations.

More information about That Sustainable Company and a full e-commerce catalog of available customizable swag can be found on its website.

