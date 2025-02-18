Champions Unite: XBO.com Becomes the Official Global Sponsor of the Argentina National Football Team





Argentine Football Association Partners with XBO.com, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, to unite two passionate communities. Football fans and XBO.com users will gain access to exclusive promotions, events, and VIP match experiences

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Argentine Football Association (AFA), the governing body of football in Argentina, has partnered with XBO.com , a leading cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to making digital asset trading accessible, secure, and user-friendly. This collaboration aims to strengthen Argentina’s football community while providing fans with seamless and trustworthy access to cryptocurrency.

A Landmark Partnership Between Crypto & Football

In a groundbreaking collaboration that bridges the worlds of digital finance and sports, XBO.com is proud to become an official Global Sponsor of the Argentina National Football Team for 2025!

The Argentine Football Association—one of the most iconic institutions in world football—and XBO.com, a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, have signed a one-year Sponsorship Agreement for 2025. As part of this agreement, XBO.com will support the Argentine National Football Team throughout the next competitive chapter in 2025, ahead of the final World Cup 2026 qualification matches.

This partnership marks a major milestone in XBO.com’s mission to make cryptocurrency accessible to all, while also playing a key role in AFA’s global expansion, which makes it highly sought-after by both parties.

Two Champions, One Goal: Crypto for All

Football and crypto have more in common than meets the eye: both unite people across borders, thrive on strategy, and reward those who stay ahead of the game. The partnership between AFA and XBO.com brings together two leading organizations from these fields to collaborate in facing new challenges and seizing opportunities.

The Argentina National Team – A legacy of champions, reigning World Cup winners, and a global fanbase of millions.

XBO.com – An innovative crypto exchange built to empower traders with security, ease of use, and financial freedom.

With its global influence, AFA has no shortage of sponsorship opportunities among global brand leaders. Given this, the Association’s decision to partner with XBO.com is a strong testament to its forward-looking vision and the increasing role of crypto in the global economy.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, stated:

“We are delighted to welcome XBO.com as the new official sponsor of the Argentine Football Association. This agreement represents an important milestone in our global expansion strategy, opening new opportunities with such a prominent and innovative crypto brand. We look forward to a successful partnership and shared achievements in 2025.”

What This Partnership Brings:

Exclusive Rewards & Giveaways – Win signed jerseys, VIP match tickets, stadium tours, and unforgettable fan experiences.

– Win signed jerseys, VIP match tickets, stadium tours, and unforgettable fan experiences. Exciting Interactive Campaigns – Participate in challenges, competitions, and promotions that blend the thrill of football with the excitement of crypto.

– Participate in challenges, competitions, and promotions that blend the thrill of football with the excitement of crypto. Unforgettable Events & Engagements – Be part of the action with co-branded activations, meet & greets, and unique experiences.



According to Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, this partnership will amplify both brands’ presence through innovative marketing initiatives:

“AFA and XBO.com will be creating unique marketing campaigns, increasing the synergy and power of our brands in the global market. With great enthusiasm, we trust this agreement with XBO.com will be a great success.”

More Than a Sponsorship—A Movement

"This is more than just a sponsorship—it's a statement," says Lior Aizik, XBO.com’s COO & Co-founder.

“By teaming up with AFA, we're proving that crypto isn’t just the future of finance—it’s a global movement that belongs to everyone. Football has always been about passion, teamwork, and breaking barriers—values that align perfectly with XBO.com’s vision for financial accessibility. This collaboration is about bringing people together and creating a truly global, borderless experience.”

As part of the partnership, XBO.com will be launching special promotions, rewards, and joint campaigns featuring the Argentine National Team as brand ambassadors. Fans and crypto enthusiasts alike will gain unprecedented access to the team’s biggest moments, players, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Join the Future of Crypto & Football

The XBO.com x AFA partnership is just the beginning. Expect major announcements, massive rewards, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences ahead!

Trade like a champion. Sign up with XBO.com today & stay tuned for upcoming giveaways and exclusive perks!

About XBO.com

XBO.com is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange designed for both novice and experienced traders. Built on the principles of transparency, security, and accessibility, XBO.com offers a seamless trading experience with:

* Fiat-to-crypto swaps

* Spot and futures trading

* High-yield earning opportunities

* Intuitive UI & competitive fees

With a secure and user-friendly interface, XBO.com is redefining crypto trading and making it accessible to a global audience.

XBO.com - Social Media Links

About AFA

Founded in 1893, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina and one of the oldest football federations in the world. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, AFA oversees all aspects of the sport, including the organization of domestic leagues such as the Primera División, Primera Nacional, and lower divisions, as well as national cup competitions like the Copa Argentina and Supercopa Argentina.

afa.com.ar

Contact:

Meirav Shacked

Meirav.s@xbo.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XBO.com. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities .Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/515d40f2-0cad-4e6d-a63c-bd8c16fcb41d