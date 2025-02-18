Saladax Biomedical Inc. Appoints Regulatory and Quality Expert Ms. Stacie Geffner-Atiya as Director of Regulatory and Quality

Bethlehem, PA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saladax Biomedical, Inc., a leader in innovative therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stacie Geffner-Atiya as Director of Regulatory and Quality. With over 20 years of regulatory experience diagnostics (IVDs) and medical devices, Ms. Geffner-Atiya brings a wealth of expertise in navigating complex global regulatory landscapes. Ms. Geffner-Atiya has successfully led regulatory strategies across large blue-chip corporations and pioneering start-ups, securing clearances under IVDRR, 510(k) submissions, and PMAs. Her extensive experience spans a diverse portfolio of medical products, including point-of-care glucose meters, endoscopes, infusion pumps, and insulin pumps.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Geffner-Atiya to the Saladax team," said Sal Salamone, CEO of Saladax Biomedical, Inc. "Her broad regulatory expertise and strategic leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our portfolio of rapid and precise therapeutic drug monitoring assays. Her proven success in securing regulatory approvals will ensure that our innovative solutions reach more patients and healthcare providers worldwide."

Ms. Geffner-Atiya holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Brockport. In her new role, she will oversee regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and global submission strategies, further strengthening Saladax’s commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic solutions.

ABOUT SALADAX BIOMEDICAL, INC.

Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Saladax Biomedical, Inc. is a privately held company that develops, manufactures, and markets assays that provide rapid therapeutic drug levels for essential and life-saving medicines prescribed by psychiatrists and oncologists. Since 2007, Saladax's proprietary technology has been used in clinical laboratories or point-of-care settings to assist clinicians in monitoring and optimizing patient care. Additionally, the company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials and companion diagnostics. For more information, visit MyCareTests.com

