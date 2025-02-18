Kuehn Law Encourages HEES, SLRN, PTMN, and IPG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with United Rentals, Inc. for $92.00 per share.

ACELYRIN, INC. has agreed to be acquired by Alumis Inc. for 0.4274 shares of Alumis common stock for each share of ACELYRIN common stock. Upon closing, Alumis stockholders will own approximately 55% and Acelyrin stockholders 45% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN ) Click to Take Action



Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has agreed to be acquired by Logan Ridge Finance Corporation. Under the proposed agreement, Portman Ridge will remain the surviving public entity and continue trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “PTMN.”

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Omnicom for 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock. After closing, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% and Interpublic 39.4% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

moon@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814