What's After College: INE Offers Strategies for 2025 Information Technology Graduates

Cary, NC, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US tech job market could be rebounding just as millions of college students enter the final stretch before graduation. Most will emerge with diplomas in hand and an immediate desire to enter the workforce.

The tech industry as a whole is thriving, but the past two years have marked a time of extreme turbulence in the industry as computer networking, cybersecurity, and cloud technology converge into a complex web. INE , a global leader in network training and certification prep, is encouraging networking professionals to strategically pursue certifications as a key way to maximize earning potential and career advancement in tech.

“Certifications help to validate your skills to employers, opening significant doors in terms of career advancement and salary,” said Brian McGahan, CCIE and Director of Networking Content at INE. “For those fresh out of college just charting their networking career path, it’s about choosing the right certification that aligns with your career goals and the industry’s needs.”

A recent study by INE revealed that 75% of networking professionals see cybersecurity and networking as highly integrated. This statistic reflects the need for a solid understanding of both areas to thrive in today's job market. As network and computer systems administrator positions are expected to grow steadily through 2025, certified professionals can command higher salaries and secure more advanced roles compared to their non-certified peers.

Top certifications such as the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) continue to be highly respected in the industry, offering salaries ranging from entry level $65,000 to $120,000 for experienced candidates depending on specialization. The prestigious Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) certification can elevate tech professionals into senior positions with salaries upwards of $200,000.

McGahan encourages graduates to start with foundational certifications and strategically move toward specialized credentials that align with their career ambitions and the sector's requirements. In addition to technical certifications, continuous learning through hands-on projects, programming, and soft skills development is crucial.

INE encourages new entrants to the field to leverage their certification journey as a networking tool to build professional connections through study groups, forums, and industry events. The investment in certifications is not merely about passing exams, but about developing a comprehensive skill set that will serve professionals throughout their careers.

As the networking field continues to incorporate elements like network automation, zero-trust security architectures, and AI-driven network management, staying current with certifications is more vital than ever. INE’s comprehensive training programs (including CCNA training, CCNP training, and CCIE training) provide the knowledge and skills necessary to remain competitive and successful in this evolving industry.

About INE Security:

INE is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.