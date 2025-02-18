AI Unlimited Group Strengthens Leadership and Market Position with S-1 Filing and Strategic Board Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group, Inc. (AIUG) has taken a significant step forward in its corporate evolution with the lodgment of its S-1 registration statement, marking the transition from early-stage growth to an acceleration phase backed by institutional capital. As part of this pivotal milestone, the company has strengthened its leadership structure with the appointment of seasoned industry veterans to its Nominee Board of Directors, reinforcing AIUG’s commitment to operational excellence, technology leadership, and market expansion.

AI Unlimited Group operates at the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial services, delivering innovative solutions across liability management, wealth automation, travel financing, and receivables optimization. The company’s sophisticated AI-driven platforms address critical inefficiencies in global financial markets, providing scalable and high-impact solutions for consumers and businesses alike.

Strengthening Governance with World-Class Leadership

AI Unlimited Group is pleased to announce the nomination of Al Weiss, Lisa Licht, and Maj. Gen. (Ret) Alberto C. Rosende to its Board of Directors to support Founder and CEO, Trent McKendrick. These accomplished executives bring a wealth of experience across global financial services, operations, technology, and corporate strategy.

Al Weiss, former President of Worldwide Operations at Disney Parks & Resorts, managed a $10 billion portfolio and led the expansion of Disney’s global assets. His extensive expertise in large-scale operations, strategic planning, and brand stewardship will contribute to AIUG’s long-term vision and execution strategy.

Lisa Licht, a brand and digital transformation expert, has held executive roles at Live Nation, Yahoo, and 20th Century Fox, where she successfully implemented strategies that drove revenue growth and digital engagement. Her leadership will be instrumental in positioning AIUG’s technology platforms for market leadership.

Maj. Gen. (Ret) Alberto C. Rosende, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and payments industry executive, brings over three decades of experience in financial risk management at Visa and American Express. His insights will support AIUG’s financial infrastructure, security, and regulatory compliance framework.

AI Unlimited Group uses SOTA AI models across its apps, providing unmatched personalization, efficiency, and insights for users in finance, travel, and debt management.

Positioned for Expansion in High-Growth Markets

AI Unlimited Group’s portfolio comprises four advanced AI-driven platforms:

- Lever – AI-powered student loan optimization and liability management

- NestEgg – AI-driven automated investing and retirement solutions

- Travl.App – AI-enhanced travel planning, savings, and financing

- Resolve Debt – AI-first accounts receivable and debt recovery automation

Travl.App: Launching Q1 2025 to Revolutionize Travel Finance

Travl.App is AI Unlimited Group’s latest innovation in travel planning and financial management, designed to remove financial barriers and enhance the way users plan, book, and save for their trips. By leveraging advanced AI-powered insights, Travl.App provides tailored itineraries, cost-saving strategies, and seamless financing options, ensuring a personalized and intuitive travel experience. Helping, 74% of millennials who struggle to save towards travel, making up 29 million unfulfilled vacations!

Ike Pyun, SVP of Travl.App, added: Travl.App is not just another travel platform—it’s a personalized travel experience and AI-powered travel assistant designed to empower users to plan and book smarter while managing their budgets and providing digital savings wallets. Our goal is to make travel financially seamless by integrating intelligent savings strategies, personalized recommendations, and flexible financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern travelers."

Set to launch in Q1 2025, Travl.App integrates real-time pricing data, predictive travel trends, and flexible buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) financing to make travel more accessible and financially manageable for a global audience.

Strategic Underwriting Partnership with The Benchmark Company

AI Unlimited Group has engaged The Benchmark Company as the lead underwriter for its Nasdaq public offering, reinforcing institutional confidence in its strategic direction, growth trajectory, and market opportunity. Benchmark’s deep expertise in capital markets will support AIUG’s scalability, investor relations, and long-term shareholder value creation.

CEO and SVP Statements

Trent McKendrick, Founder and CEO of AI Unlimited Group, commented:

"Filing our S-1 registration is a landmark moment for AI Unlimited Group as we transition from an early-stage innovator to a high-growth enterprise. With our expanded leadership team and strategic partnerships, we are building an unparalleled ecosystem that combines AI-driven financial technology with scalable market solutions. We remain steadfast in our mission to revolutionize financial independence through automation, ensuring we provide long-term value for our investors and stakeholders."

A Defining Moment in AI-Driven Financial Technology

With the S-1 registration now filed, AI Unlimited Group is embarking on the next stage of its corporate journey. Backed by a strong leadership team, cutting-edge AI infrastructure, and a robust market opportunity, the company is well-positioned to drive innovation, expand its platform offerings, and maximize shareholder returns.

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

917-658-2602

John@tradigitalir.com