InFlux Technologies’ Chief AI Officer Wins AI Luminary Award in SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized cloud computing services, today announced its Chief of AI, Daz Williams, has been named a winner of SilconANGLE Media’s 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the AI Luminary category.

The award recognizes individuals in the B2B tech industry who achieved distinction in AI, showcasing a strong following and influence. This award recognizes those who lead impactful conversations around AI, drive trends and significantly contribute to educating others about the potential and challenges of AI.

Under Daz’s leadership, InFlux Technologies has seen an increase in efficiency through AI-driven solutions, resulting in cost savings and enhanced decision-making capabilities. His work has been pivotal in launching industry-first AI products that have set new benchmarks for innovation. Daz is the innovator who created and launched FluxAI , a private AI virtual assistant and interactive chatbot boasting an AI image generator and document intelligence tool.

“Daz takes a counterintuitive approach that blends technological foresight with an almost old-fashioned emphasis on ethical clarity and simplicity. While many in AI race to produce complex algorithms, Daz champions a ‘less is more’ philosophy—prioritizing transparency and user empowerment over endless technical layers. By designing AI that can be easily understood and controlled, he challenges the industry’s norm of creating highly opaque, black-box models. This approach has strengthened trust in AI, making it more accessible and user-friendly across diverse industries,” said InFlux Technologies CEO and Co-founder Daniel Keller.

The Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards recognize exceptional achievements in technological advancement, highlighting the diverse contributions of the companies and individuals shaping the future of B2B and B2B2C technology. This technology awards program recognizes the most innovative companies (public, private and startups), visionary leaders and groundbreaking products that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Daz Williams was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The winners of our inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards represent some of the boldest thinkers and determined innovators in the tech industry,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Each person, company and product honored has proven that true breakthroughs happen when we dare to challenge traditional conventions and pursue ambitious visions."

Daz Williams has profoundly shaped the AI conversation by setting industry benchmarks and fostering impactful discussions on ethical AI adoption and transformative AI applications. His success in developing industry-first AI solutions has influenced peers and set new standards for innovation across multiple sectors. His initiatives bridge technical knowledge with responsible AI practices, empowering others to understand and leverage AI’s full potential.

"Today, we honor excellence across the full spectrum of innovation—from the visionary leaders who inspire us, to groundbreaking products that transform industries, to the companies that make it all possible,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Our awards program celebrates the courage to think differently, the persistence to overcome obstacles, and the vision to transform bold ideas into real-world impact.”

For more information, visit https://www.thecube.net/awards .

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) powers a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure with user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit www.runonflux.com .

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.



