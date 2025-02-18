Siebert Williams Shank Expands Public Finance Banking Team with Two Key Hires

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Williams Shank & Co. (SWS) is strengthening its public finance banking platform with the addition of a new banker and office in the Southeast Region in addition to a new hire in California.

Tamika Reed joins Siebert Williams Shank as a Senior Vice President focused on state and local government municipal bonds issuers throughout the Southeast Region. With her arrival SWS has opened a new office in Montgomery, Alabama. The firm now counts 28 branches nationwide, up from 19 in 2019.





Tamika Reed, Senior Vice President at SWS

Reed previously worked as a public finance banker at The Frazer Lanier Company in Montgomery. Prior to transitioning into public finance, she was a staff attorney for the Alabama Education Association, where she represented public school education employees with legal issues throughout the state of Alabama.

Reed was nominated by Governor Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama Women’s Tribute Statue Commission. She is the chairwoman of the Montgomery Health and Wellness Task Force as well as the 100 Women Strong Committee and is a board member for the National Women in Public Finance organization.

“I’m really thrilled to join Siebert Williams Shank & Co.,” Reed said. “They have helped finance some of the most important infrastructure projects in the country in recent years. I look forward to being part of a public finance team that continues to demonstrate impressive growth.”

“Tamika is a super versatile public finance banker with deep experience in the field of law,” said Sean Werdlow, SWS Head of Southeast Region. “We’re extremely excited that she is bringing her considerable expertise to delivering the highest quality execution for our clients.”

Siebert Williams Shank is also bringing on Narineh Panosian, who joins SWS as a Vice President based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. She will support SWS’ work with K-14 school districts and community college districts throughout the West Region.

Panosian brings deep experience producing financial solutions for municipal and not-for-profit clients throughout the West Coast, in addition to overseeing funding plans for capital projects. Among other accomplishments, she has assisted school districts with credit rating strategies which have resulted in positive outcomes.

“We are excited to have Narineh join our team and support our growth in the West Region given her extensive banking experience, especially in the K-14 sector where we are focused on expanding our presence,” said Grace Yuen, SWS Head of West Region, Municipal Finance.

So far in 2025, SWS is currently ranked #3 in senior managed negotiated par among all firms nationally with an aggregate par size of approximately $4.5 billion.

“Siebert is committed to making our public finance platform best in class,” said Gary Hall, SWS President of Infrastructure & Public Finance. “We will continue to be opportunistic by expanding our geographical reach and adding talent to help our muni issuer clients finance their burgeoning capital improvement needs. We believe this will be a historic year in muni bonds volume for the industry. As lead manager for over $4.5 billion in par amount already this year, we are off to great start and have a promising pipeline going forward.”

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, SWS is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. SWS counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

