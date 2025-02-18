Charlesbank Capital Partners Promotes Bhuvan Jain to Managing Director

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a middle-market private investment firm with offices in Boston and New York, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bhuvan Jain to Managing Director.

Since joining Charlesbank as a Senior Vice President in 2019, Bhuvan has been an instrumental member of the Technology Opportunities team, helping build out the portfolio through his deep sector knowledge and involvement in key investments, including Aptean, DoiT, Fortra, and Healthcare Fraud Shield.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiren Mankodi, Managing Director, said, “Over the last six years, Bhuvan has proven an invaluable asset to our team, consistently demonstrating strong leadership and deep sector expertise. In his new role, we are confident that he will continue to drive our Technology Opportunities strategy forward with his patient, performance-focused approach, helping us unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our portfolio companies.”

Bhuvan joined Charlesbank in 2019 from Pamplona Capital where he focused on private equity investments in technology, media and tech-enabled services companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at Shamrock Capital, Quadrangle Group and Morgan Stanley.

Bhuvan holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and earned his BA in Economics and BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management as of 9/30/24. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts, growth capital financings, opportunistic credit, and technology investments. The firm seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

