Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Avon Lake, OH to Catskill Automotive Partners

Columbus, OH, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Corle, Director at the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to Catskill Automotive Partners. The deal, facilitated by Corle, closed on February 11, 2025. Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will now be known as Avon Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was started in 1977 by the late Ed Tomko and has not only provided a quality experience for those looking to purchase new or used vehicles, but has provided excellent service, meeting the demands of their customers for nearly 50 years. The dealership, which was most recently owned and operated by Ed Tomko’s four children, Greg Tomko (Principal), Renee Tomko (Controller), Paul Tomko (Used Car Manager), and David Tomko (Service and Parts Director) was sold to Elliot Schor, Managing Partner of Catskill Automotive Partners and Scott Zuckerman, Dealer Principal at Catskill Automotive Partners after the four siblings decided to retire.

“My family has known Steve Corle at Tim Lamb Group since 2018 and we are thrilled to have had him by our side during this process,” stated Greg Tomko. “He was great to work with, making the sale as seamless as possible. His reputation and knowledge exceeded our expectations.”

Avon Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is the first dealership acquisition for partners Elliot Schor and Scott Zuckerman. “I want to send a big congratulations to the Tomko family on their retirement and for the 40+ years of dedicated service to their community,” stated Elliot Schor. He continued with, “ Scott and I appreciate the faith that the Tim Lamb Group had in us. Their support helped get the deal across the finish line.”

The 41,947 square foot dealership is comprised of a new and used showroom which is positioned on 7.5 acres of land. The dealership also features a body shop and Level 3 EV Charging Stations. Avon Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 33725 Walker Rd., in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Tomko Family

Pictured Left to Right: Ivan Rascanin (Biltmore Automotive Services), Scott Zuckerman (Dealer Principal, Avon Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram), Elliot Schor (Managing Partner, Catskill Automotive Partners), Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram owners, Greg Tomko (Dealer Principal), Renee Tomko (Controller), David Tomko (Service and Parts Director) and Steve Corle (Director, Tim Lamb Group)

