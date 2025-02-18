Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Nation's Largest St. Patrick’s Day Fundraising Campaign Celebrating 75 Years of Progress

New York, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising campaign, MDA Shamrocks, as part of its celebration of 75 years of progress and impact in 2025. Thousands of retail locations across the country will raise funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis aka Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases. Funds raised go towards accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of families living with neuromuscular diseases. To find a participating retailer, donate, or become a participating retailer, visit: MDA.org/Shamrocks.

"For over 43 years, Shamrocks have represented hope and progress for people and their families living with rare neuromuscular diseases. This iconic campaign has grown to inspire action nationwide, raising critical funds that directly impact research, care, and advocacy efforts. Shamrocks in nature are rare, and their significance symbolizes the strength and resilience of the rare disease community. We’re immensely grateful to retail partners, their employees, and their customers for their decades of support in helping us drive progress forward," said Tracy Denton, Senior Vice President, Development Partnerships, MDA.

During the Shamrocks campaign, retailers will offer customers the option to round up their purchase or donate $1, $5, or more. Customers who donate can write their names on the iconic paper Shamrock pin-up to be displayed in stores, showing support for MDA’s research, care, recreation, and advocacy programs.

“The MDA Shamrocks retail campaign remains a cornerstone of our mission to transform lives,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA. “This campaign helps Americans better understand the challenges faced by the rare disease community, and that translates into generous giving that helps us generate real impact for MDA fundraising, care, policy and community connection. Thanks to our partnerships with retailers and the incredible support of their customers, we continue to lead the field in bringing progress home to the millions of Americans living with rare neuromuscular diseases."

Online Fundraising

Online fundraising for this campaign will feature a specially designed MDA Shamrocks T-shirt. With a donation of $35 or more, the public will receive this limited-edition T-shirt while supplies last by donating at MDA.org/Shamrocks25. The shirt, designed by Matthew Plummer, volunteer member of the MDA Board of Directors, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, symbolizes hope and empowerment. The 37-year-old creative director and brand manager at The University of Texas Permian Basin shared his pride in contributing to MDA’s mission during this milestone year.

“The MDA Shamrocks campaign is especially meaningful this year as we celebrate MDA’s 75th anniversary,” Plummer said. “To contribute to such an important campaign during this milestone is an honor. Muscular Dystrophy Association’s efforts have brought us into an era where treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other rare neuromuscular diseases are no longer dreams but realities. As a father and husband living with SMA, I've seen first-hand how MDA’s efforts have advanced research and care, and these advancements mean everything to me.”

Additional Shamrocks Fundraising Engagements

Longstanding partners, including CITGO Petroleum Corporation, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), are once again supporting the mission by participating in MDA Shamrocks. Efforts include selling Shamrocks at schools, in local communities, and at fundraising events nationwide. MDA is deeply thankful for their ongoing support.

The MDA Let’s Play online community will celebrate its fifth anniversary in March 2025, and will engage in the MDA Shamrocks campaign with a virtual fundraiser. Limited-time rewards will be available for donors. Link to more information here.

MDA Shamrocks Public Service Announcements

View Public Service Announcements for MDA Shamrocks here:

MDA thanks key partners for their past and continued support of the MDA Shamrocks campaign including: CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Applebee's, Clifford Fuel Co. Inc, Country Fair, Inc., Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA Inc.), Discount Drug Mart, Fareway Stores, Inc., Fastrip Food Stores, Festival Foods, Florida Turnpike Services, Greystar, Hardee's Paradigm Investment Group, Jackson Bevco, KFC – SRG STEWART RESTAURANT GROUP, LLC, KFC PAK Foods, Kwik Fill Fleet Fueling-United Refining Company, Marketplace Foods, Minuteman Foods, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), PAQ, Price Chopper Supermarkets-Market 32, Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Inc – Han-Dee Hugo's., Shaw’s/Star Superstores, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, Vallarta Supermarkets, Whitehead Oil Company - U-stop Convenience Shops, and more.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. Learn more at MDA75.org.

