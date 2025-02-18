Trio of Seasoned Healthcare Leaders Joins Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Executive Team

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center has announced the appointment of three experienced healthcare professionals to its executive team. The Texas-based addiction treatment facility welcomes Jonathan Sprecher as Executive Director, Satisha Kidd-Grijialiva as Clinical Director, and Brian Shegog as Director of Nursing. Collectively, they bring over five decades of healthcare leadership experience to their roles.

Jonathan Sprecher, RN, has had an extensive career in healthcare spanning more than 50 years and including leadership roles such as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at various hospitals. Notably, he served as CNO/COO at Methodist Hospital of Southern California for 11 years, a facility with 450 beds. Most recently, Sprecher served as the Director of Nursing at Desert Hope Treatment Center, Greenhouse’s sister facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Jonathan brings a unique perspective and understanding of how to run a healthcare facility in a way that provides significant support for both the patients and the staff that serve them. His many years of experience and his dedication to consistent improvement and growth position him well to lead Greenhouse into its next chapter,” said Tyler Harrell, Vice President of Operations at American Addiction Centers, parent company of Greenhouse Treatment Center.

Satisha Kidd-Grijialiva, LCSW, LCDC, holds a dual licensure as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor who specializes in treating clients with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. Kidd-Grijialiva has been with American Addiction Centers for more than seven years and served in various clinical and operational roles prior to joining Greenhouse as Clinical Director. She holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master’s in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University.

Brian Shegog brings over 15 years of nursing leadership experience to his role as Director of Nursing. His past roles include serving as the System Director of Business Development at Sundance Hospital in Arlington, Texas; Vice President of Business Development for Sun Behavioral Healthcare in Houston, Texas; and Supervisor in the Psychiatric Emergency Room at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Satisha and Brian are incredible additions to our team at Greenhouse,” said Sprecher. “Satisha and Brian bring impressive backgrounds and an unwavering commitment to patient care to their roles. We are truly inspired by each of them and looking forward to them taking our clinical and nursing care to the next level.”

About GreenhouseTreatment Center:

Greenhouse Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Grand Prairie, TX. Greenhouse Treatment Center offers a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders, as well as a specialized treatment program for Veterans. Greenhouse Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction. To learn more, visit greenhousetreatment.com.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com