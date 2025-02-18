Matthews International Has the Right Strategy, the Right Board and the Right Management Team to Continue to Drive Long-Term, Sustainable Shareholder Value

Failure to Elect All Three of Matthews’ Director Nominees Will Lead to Short-Term Oversight by Individuals Who Have No Knowledge of Matthews’ Businesses

Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” All Three of Matthews’ Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card and “WITHHOLD” on Barington’s Director Nominees

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today outlined the key reasons to vote on the WHITE proxy card for all three of the Company’s director nominees – Terry L. Dunlap, Alvaro Garcia-Tunon and J. Michael Nauman. Not only does Matthews have the right strategy and the right team in place – with changes made and actions underway that reflect the feedback we have received from our long-term shareholders – but failure to elect all three of the Company’s director candidates will lead to a level of short-term thinking from Barington Capital that will destroy shareholder value over time.

The Board's strategic alternatives process for the Company's portfolio of businesses – which began before Barington even became a shareholder – is already driving results, with more to come in 2025. This process has resulted in the sale of SGK Brands Solutions to a new joint venture, in which Matthews will receive substantial up-front consideration of $350 million and a 40% common equity stake that permits additional benefits from synergy-driven value creation in the future, as well as a letter of intent for the sale of the remaining operating businesses within the SGK Brand Solutions reporting segment for $50 million. Matthews expects to announce several additional strategic initiatives over the course of 2025 that will help drive shareholder value.





Matthews developed its groundbreaking dry battery electrode ("DBE") solutions nearly 15 years ago to address the growth potential of the Energy Storage Solutions end market, and vigorously defended its ownership of these solutions against Tesla for the benefit of long-term shareholders. This level of commitment and long-term thinking will be lost if Barington Capital's nominees are elected. The Matthews Board initiated confidential arbitration over a year ago to decide its rights to continue selling its DBE solutions to customers, without which rights the Company would not have a viable energy business. The arbitrator recently confirmed these rights and a U.S. District Court Judge then issued an order denying Tesla's renewed request to block them. As a result of the Board's foresight and leadership, Matthews is now poised to unlock significant shareholder value by selling its DBE solutions to other customers in the growing electric vehicle market, where battery and automobile equipment manufacturers from around the world seek to adopt Matthews' innovative solutions.





Matthews intentionally refreshed its Board with skills to align with its strategic focus. While the Company was unable to discuss its ongoing arbitration with Tesla over the past year given its confidential nature, the Board, along with a third-party independent search firm, began working in the background to recruit a director with significant experience in batteries and EV technology solutions. The Board initiated this search to ensure it would have the right technical skills to oversee the Company's new strategic focus on its energy business once it successfully resolved its dispute with Tesla. Now that Matthews has received multiple favorable rulings in the dispute, we announced the appointment of Thomas Gebhardt, who brings over 30 years of experience at Panasonic and significant expertise that is directly related to our strategy.





Made significant governance enhancements in direct response to shareholder feedback. The Board recently announced a Board Chair transition and proposals to declassify the Board, among other changes, all of which will enhance the Company's ability to create sustainable long-term shareholder value.





Matthews' nominees bring the right set of skills and expertise to help the Board drive long-term shareholder value. Mr. Garcia-Tunon and Mr. Dunlap both have manufacturing experience relevant to our businesses and oversaw our shift in focus to Industrial Technologies, the key to the Company's next phase of growth. And our newly nominated candidate, Mr. Nauman, served as President and CEO of Brady Corporation for nearly eight years, bringing expertise in specialty products and technical equipment that would directly benefit the launch of our new PID offering in our Industrial Technologies segment.





Mr. Garcia-Tunon and Mr. Dunlap both have manufacturing experience relevant to our businesses and oversaw our shift in focus to Industrial Technologies, the key to the Company’s next phase of growth. And our newly nominated candidate, Mr. Nauman, served as President and CEO of Brady Corporation for nearly eight years, bringing expertise in specialty products and technical equipment that would directly benefit the launch of our new PID offering in our Industrial Technologies segment. Barington’s claims about Matthews reveal the same poor understanding of our businesses that Barington principal and nominee James Mitarotonda evidenced as a consultant for Matthews over the last two years. Mr. Mitarotonda has no engineering or other relevant business experience, and his track record as a public company director is pushing companies into near-term sales with questionable benefits for long-term shareholders. Chan Galbato’s last professional experience in manufacturing was 20 years ago, and Ana Amicarella’s experience is limited to the generation and distribution of energy, which is not relevant to our energy storage business. What’s more, Mr. Mitarotonda was among the most underprepared and unimpressive consultants the Board has ever seen, and neither Mr. Galbato nor Ms. Amicarella showed any knowledge of Matthews during their interviews with the Board, and they openly admitted as much.



On January 31, 2025, GAMCO Asset Management, one of Matthews’ top five shareholders with an approximate 4.38% stake, announced that it will support Matthews’ director nominees. In its press release, GAMCO stated: “After a thorough review, GAMCO believes that Matthews’ proposed slate of nominees is best positioned, at this time, to focus and execute on the Company’s efforts to surface underlying value for all shareholders.”

The actions taken by the Matthews Board and management team have positioned the Company to drive long-term value for all shareholders.

Your vote is important, and we ask that you vote “FOR” all three Matthews’ nominees on the WHITE proxy card and “WITHHOLD” on Barington’s Director Nominees.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to Matthews. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Matthews.

About Matthews International



Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.



