Cumulus Media Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operating Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27th at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 operating results. A press release containing a summary of these results will be issued before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using this link. NetRoadshow (NRS) is the service provider for this call. Registration requires a one-time only email address verification. Upon completing registration, a calendar invitation will follow with call access details, including a unique PIN, and replay details.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company’s investor relations website at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.

To join by phone with operator-assisted dial-in, domestic callers should dial 833-470-1428 and international callers should dial 404-975-4839. If prompted, the participant access code is 841974. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.



Contact Information

Investor Relations

IR@cumulus.com

404-260-6600