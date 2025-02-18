InflaRx Announces Closing of $30 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants

JENA, Germany, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics targeting the complement system, announced today that it has completed its underwritten public offering of 8,250,000 ordinary shares of the Company at a public offering price of $2.00 per ordinary share and in lieu of ordinary shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 6,750,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares. The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant was equal to the price per share at which ordinary shares were sold to the public in this offering, minus $0.001, which is the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $30 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund clinical development of its pipeline candidates, including vilobelimab and INF904, and for general corporate purposes.



Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Lucid Capital Markets, LLC acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 11, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx’s lead product candidate, vilobelimab, is a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies in different indications. InflaRx is also developing INF904, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of the C5a receptor. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com.

InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

