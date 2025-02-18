Upwork to Present at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown and CFO Erica Gessert will participate in a fireside chat at The Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at the same address. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform to tap into expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive meaningful business outcomes. With access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams. Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $20 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at upwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .