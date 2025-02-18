Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

February 25, 2025, fireside chat at 11:30 AM ET

Webcast

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 11, 2025, fireside chat at 1:40 PM ET

Webcast

For more information, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against disease. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T platform to offer broad access and rapid availability of treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com