Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, today announced today that members of its senior management team will present and participate the following upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on February 25 at 2:30 pm Eastern Time TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3rd at 11:50 am Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About Lyell

Lyell is a clinical-stage company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to endow CAR T cells with attributes needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, California with facilities in West Hills, California and Seattle and Bothell, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Contact: