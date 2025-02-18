Adeia Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieved record post-separation revenue and cash from operations in the fourth quarter

Signed 10 deals in the fourth quarter and 32 during the year

Paid down $50 million of debt and repurchased $20 million of common stock in the fourth quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the “Company” or “Adeia”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Our fourth quarter results showed the evolution of our business model as we continued to grow and expand into our target growth markets. During the quarter, we signed 10 deals across multiple verticals, bringing the total deals for the year to 32. We are very pleased with our deal execution closing out the year with 4 new customer agreements, including important new strategic deals with Amazon, Canon and with a luxury retailer e-commerce customer. These new deals further expand and diversify our customer base. In addition, we continued our strong track record of renewal agreements with Roku and Sharp in the consumer electronics market,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “Our record post-separation revenue and operating cash flows, and our best-in-class operating margin of 67%, were driven by our strong deal momentum in the fourth quarter. We also executed on our balanced capital allocation approach in the quarter, making accelerated debt payments of $50.0 million, repurchasing $20.0 million of our common stock, acquiring strategic patent assets and maintaining our dividend program.”

“In 2024 we grew our total patent portfolio by an impressive 12% year over year, ending with over 12,000 total patent assets at year-end,” continued Davis. “The growth in our patent portfolio was fueled by our internal R&D efforts focused on innovations for generative AI, disruptive technologies targeted towards our adjacent media markets, and emerging technologies for the semiconductor industry. Our R&D teams are dedicated to solving the critical future needs of the semiconductor and media markets, and this continues to drive both new deal wins and renewals with our existing customers. I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made in our business in 2024 including the expansion of our pipeline of new opportunities. In the coming year, we plan to add new customers in our target growth markets while maintaining our high renewal rate in our core markets. Our strong operational execution and financial performance over the past year provide a solid foundation for growth in 2025.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $119.2 million as compared to $86.1 million in the third quarter of 2024

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.32 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.47

GAAP net income was $36.0 million and adjusted EBITDA was $80.3 million

Cash flows from operations was $107.5 million

Paid down $50.0 million on our term loan

Repurchased $20.0 million of our common stock

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $376.0 million as compared to $388.8 million in 2023

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.57 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.26

GAAP net income was $64.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was $234.3 million

Cash flows from operations was $212.5 million

Paid down $114.2 million on our term loan

Repurchased $20.0 million of our common stock

Business Highlights

Signed multi-year license agreements with new customers, including Amazon, Canon and a luxury retailer e-commerce customer for access to our media portfolio

Signed multi-year renewals with Roku and Sharp for access to our media portfolio

Signed multi-year renewals with three Pay-TV operators and an international OTT provider for access to our media portfolio

Signed a technology transfer agreement with a new semiconductor customer, providing high performance imaging and detection systems, for access to our hybrid bonding technology

In 2024, we acquired strategic patent portfolios for targeted growth markets, including OTT and broadband connectivity

In January 2025, repriced our term loan B, which lowered our interest rate by 50 basis points

Capital Allocation

During the quarter, the Company made $50.0 million in principal payments towards its term loan B, bringing the outstanding balance to $487.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $20.0 million of its common stock, representing over 1.4 million shares and bringing the remaining amount available under its stock repurchase plan to $180.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

On December 18, 2024, the Company distributed $5.5 million to stockholders of record on November 27, 2024, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on March 10, 2025.

Financial Outlook

The Company’s full year 2025 outlook is as follows:

Category

(in millions, except for tax rate) 2025

GAAP Outlook 2025

Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $390.0 − 430.0 $390.0 − 430.0 Operating expenses(1) $263.0 − 275.0 $166.0 − 174.0 Interest expense $41.0 − 43.0 $41.0 − 43.0 Other income $4.0 − 4.5 $4.0 − 4.5 Tax rate 15.0% − 30.0% 23.0% Net income(2) $76.5 − 81.6 $144.0 − 167.5 Adjusted EBITDA(2) N/A $226.3 − 258.3 Diluted shares outstanding 113.0 − 114.0 113.0 − 114.0





(1) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses (2) See tables for reconciliation of GAAP net income to (i) non-GAAP net income and (ii) adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA)

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, as well as the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections that involve risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and are not guarantees of future results.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; the Company’s ability to enter into new and renewal license agreements with customers on favorable terms; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; the Company’s ability to grow and expand its patent portfolios; changes in technology and development of new technology in the industries in which in which the Company operates; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unforeseen liabilities and expenses; risks associated with the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of, and its ability to recognize the anticipated tax treatment of, the spin-off of its product business; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, natural disasters and global health pandemics, each of which may have an adverse impact on the Company’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Company’s business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

Causes of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, failure to complete licensing arrangements on anticipated terms and timeline, failure to prevail in litigation we may bring against third parties, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted, where applicable, for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges, costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses, separation costs, all forms of stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, expensed debt refinancing costs, impairment of intangible assets, impact of certain foreign currency adjustments, discontinued operations and related tax effects. In addition, adjusted EBITDA adjusts for recurring charges of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives on the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance and are helpful to provide investors with an understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as EBITDA margin, which is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Revenue $ 119,168 $ 86,867 $ 376,024 $ 388,788 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,049 14,369 59,598 54,264 Selling, general and administrative 27,894 24,049 103,443 95,226 Amortization expense 13,934 23,010 70,721 93,735 Litigation expense 3,809 2,172 13,653 9,333 Total operating expenses 61,686 63,600 247,415 252,558 Operating income 57,482 23,267 128,609 136,230 Interest expense (12,310 ) (15,437 ) (52,539 ) (62,574 ) Other income and expense, net 1,311 1,597 5,570 6,320 Loss on debt extinguishment — — (453 ) — Income before income taxes 46,483 9,427 81,187 79,976 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,455 (3,273 ) 16,564 12,604 Net income $ 36,028 $ 12,700 $ 64,623 $ 67,372 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.12 $ 0.59 $ 0.63 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 109,113 107,242 108,647 106,554 Diluted 113,597 112,833 113,061 112,849





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,825 $ 54,560 Marketable securities 31,567 29,012 Accounts receivable, net 34,145 39,651 Unbilled contracts receivable 104,047 74,919 Other current assets 9,792 7,700 Total current assets 258,376 205,842 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 62,767 73,843 Property and equipment, net 6,278 6,971 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,322 9,484 Intangible assets, net 301,177 347,172 Goodwill 313,660 313,660 Long-term income tax receivable 112,441 120,338 Other long-term assets 33,940 28,246 Total assets $ 1,097,961 $ 1,105,556 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,045 $ 9,623 Accrued liabilities 24,517 19,138 Current portion of long-term debt, net 21,021 66,145 Deferred revenue 19,523 7,132 Total current liabilities 73,106 102,038 Deferred revenue, less current portion 64,555 17,672 Long-term debt, net 454,435 519,550 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 9,480 9,730 Long-term income tax payable 84,585 81,834 Other long-term liabilities 15,229 18,110 Total liabilities 701,390 748,934 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 125 121 Additional paid-in capital 648,914 635,331 Treasury stock at cost (255,301 ) (222,497 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1 ) (8 ) Accumulated deficit 2,834 (56,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 396,571 356,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,097,961 $ 1,105,556





ADEIA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,623 $ 67,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,058 1,539 Amortization of intangible assets 70,721 93,735 Stock-based compensation expense 26,641 18,057 Deferred income tax (7,141 ) 11,392 Loss on debt extinguishment 453 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,475 4,302 Other (1,573 ) (252 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,256 18,268 Unbilled contracts receivable (18,052 ) (34,303 ) Other assets 7,414 (4,502 ) Accounts payable (372 ) (894 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,684 (14,604 ) Deferred revenue 54,274 (7,355 ) Net cash from operating activities 212,461 152,755 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,821 ) (3,812 ) Purchases of intangible assets (20,476 ) (2,531 ) Purchases of short-term investments (33,175 ) (42,845 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 31,450 14,700 Net cash from investing activities (24,022 ) (34,488 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (21,767 ) (21,339 ) Repayment of debt (114,167 ) (148,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase program and exercise of stock options 3,247 2,351 Repurchases of common stock (18,706 ) — Repurchases of common stock for tax withholdings on equity awards (12,781 ) (11,274 ) Net cash from financing activities (164,174 ) (178,262 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,265 (59,995 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54,560 114,555 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 78,825 $ 54,560





ADEIA INC.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Net income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 36,028 $ 12,700 $ 64,623 $ 67,372 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 1,178 814 4,206 2,911 Selling, general and administrative 6,307 4,173 22,435 15,146 Amortization expense 13,934 23,010 70,721 93,735 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 1,255 — Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 843 2,409 5,047 12,632 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — — 78 Total operating expenses adjustments 22,262 30,406 103,664 124,502 Other income and expense, net — — — (302 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 453 — Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (5,356 ) (12,435 ) (26,055 ) (34,356 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 52,934 $ 30,671 $ 142,685 $ 157,216 Diluted earnings per share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.11 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Adjustments to GAAP diluted earnings per share: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Selling, general and administrative 0.06 0.04 0.20 0.13 Amortization expense 0.12 0.20 0.63 0.83 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 0.01 — Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.11 Total operating expenses adjustments 0.20 0.27 0.92 1.10 Other income and expense, net — — — — Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (0.05 ) (0.11 ) (0.23 ) (0.31 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.27 $ 1.26 $ 1.39





(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc. (2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.





ADEIA INC.

GAAP NET INCOME TO

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 GAAP net income $ 36,028 $ 12,700 $ 64,623 $ 67,372 Adjustments to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense: Research and development 1,178 814 4,206 2,911 Selling, general and administrative 6,307 4,173 22,435 15,146 Transaction costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — 1,255 — Separation and other related costs recorded in selling, general and administrative (1) 843 2,409 5,047 12,632 Severance and retention costs recorded in selling, general and administrative — — — 78 Amortization expense 13,934 23,010 70,721 93,735 Depreciation expense 522 388 2,058 1,539 Interest expense 12,310 15,437 52,539 62,574 Other income and expense, net (1,311 ) (1,597 ) (5,570 ) (6,320 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 453 — Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,455 (3,273 ) 16,564 12,604 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,266 $ 54,061 $ 234,331 $ 262,271





(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON OPERATING EXPENSES

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low High GAAP operating expenses $ 263.0 $ 275.0 Amortization expense 55.0 55.0 Stock-based compensation expense 36.0 38.0 Separation and related costs (1) 6.0 8.0 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 97.0 101.0 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 166.0 $ 174.0





(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE

ON NET INCOME

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low High GAAP net income $ 76.5 $ 81.6 Amortization expense 55.0 55.0 Stock-based compensation expense 36.0 38.0 Separation and related costs (1) 6.0 8.0 Total of non-GAAP operating expenses 97.0 101.0 Non-GAAP tax adjustment (2) (29.5 ) (15.1 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 144.0 $ 167.5





(1) Represents separation and related costs that were incurred subsequent to the separation on October 1, 2022, including expenses incurred on a transitional basis under a contract shared with Xperi Inc. (2) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect the net income tax effects of the various non-GAAP pretax adjustments.





ADEIA INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Low High GAAP net income $ 76.5 $ 81.6 Stock-based compensation expense 36.0 38.0 Separation and related costs (1) 6.0 8.0 Amortization expense 55.0 55.0 Depreciation expense 2.3 2.3 Interest expense 41.0 43.0 Other income (4.0 ) (4.5 ) Income tax expense 13.5 34.9 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 149.8 176.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 226.3 $ 258.3



