Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be participating at the following investor conferences:

Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Monday, March 3, 2025

Gabelli 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium

Thursday, April 3, 2025

A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com. Where applicable, a live webcast link will be posted on the company’s investor website.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Senior Vice President of Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.