Zefiro Methane Corp. Founder & CEO Featured on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs PhD was featured on the most recent episode of Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week (“Wall Street Week”), which originally aired this past Friday, February 14th, 2025, at 6 PM EST. The weekly program, which was created in 1970 for the Public Broadcasting Service and has been hosted by former president of ABC News David Westin on Bloomberg Television since 2020, is one of the most popular and longest-running series in the history of business television.





Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs (Left) is pictured with Bloomberg Television anchor David Westin (Right) during an interview as part of Dr. Debs’ appearance in the latest episode of Bloomberg Wall Street Week

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above.

As part of a segment detailing the various challenges related to stemming the proliferation of millions of potentially noxious orphaned oil and gas wells across the U.S., Dr. Debs highlighted how Zefiro’s unique business model and market position as North America’s largest well plugging service provider could help more communities and private sector clients eliminate these sites. Specifically, Dr. Debs provided additional details on the Company’s well plugging process, various methods of fostering the commercial incentives required to fund these projects, and pathway to significantly increasing its environmental remediation service output.

This episode of Wall Street Week can be viewed at no cost on YouTube at the following link: https://youtu.be/9Keouse4rbk?si=pNmO6KJvv_XyJ83q&t=2445. Please note that the portion of the segment featuring Dr. Debs begins at approximately the 40:45 mark.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs PhD commented, "Now more than ever, public and private sector stakeholders are searching for ways to attack this legacy issue in a manner that promotes economic growth, energy industry job security, and public health standards in countless communities across North America. Zefiro’s unique combination of field-tested environmental remediation services and carbon markets expertise has already helped clients across six states eliminate hundreds of these potentially noxious sites, and I appreciated the opportunity to not only detail our industry-leading product offerings, but also highlight our aggressive expansion efforts to Wall Street Week’s large audience of forward-thinking market participants.”

The Wall Street Week interview is the latest in a series of recent high-profile media appearances and speaking engagements for Dr. Debs. This includes a live televised interview on Yahoo! Finance’s Market Domination Overtime and serving as a featured speaker at the United Nations 2024 Climate Change Conference’s Sustainable Innovation Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

