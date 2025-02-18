Starbox Secures Trademark Registrations in the Philippines, Strengthening Regional Growth Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions with a goal of becoming a comprehensive artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions provider in Southeast Asia, today announced the successful registration of its “Starbox,” “StarboxAI,” and “StarboxChat” trademarks in the Philippines. This milestone marks an important step in the Company’s regional expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to establishing a strong presence in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has a growing population, that make it a key market in Starbox’s growth trajectory, aligning with the Company’s expansion plans.

The trademark registrations underscore Starbox’s strategic focus on strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and brand identity across Southeast Asia. As the Company grows its regional presence, securing such intellectual property rights is expected to strengthen brand identity, enhance credibility, and reinforce trust among merchants and consumers. This move is also anticipated to solidify Starbox’s competitive advantage in the local market and lay the foundation for deeper market penetration.

“We believe securing our trademarks in the Philippines is a major milestone for Starbox,” said Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Starbox. “It reflects our dedication to building a strong and recognizable brand across Southeast Asia while reinforcing our vision to delivering seamless AI-driven solutions for merchants and consumers. With the Philippines experiencing e-commerce and digital payment adoption, we see tremendous potential for our cash rebates model to thrive and benefit millions of users.”

As one of Southeast Asia’s dynamic economies, the Philippines plays a crucial role in Starbox’s regional expansion strategy. Starbox believes that the trademark registrations will both ensure legal brand protection and signal the Company’s readiness to capitalize on opportunities in a market it expects to drive ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)’s annual GDP growth.

With a dense population, Starbox anticipates that Southeast Asia and the Philippines present immense growth potential for Starbox’s cash rebates ecosystem, and by integrating AI-driven systems into its platform, it will enhance the consumer shopping experience and facilitate merchant outreach.

As investors increasingly prioritize companies with robust regional footprints, Starbox believes that its growing presence in the Philippines—alongside its broader Southeast Asia strategy—will usher a clear pathway to capturing their growing consumer markets.

“Our vision goes beyond borders. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our customers, partners, and future shareholders as we scale across the region.” added Mr. Lee Choon Wooi.



About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company also provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@starboxholdings.com